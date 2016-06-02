By Claire Milhench
LONDON, June 2 Emerging stocks struggled higher
on Thursday but investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S.
data while Polish assets suffered after the European Union
issued a warning over Warsaw's controversial reforms and amidst
growing Brexit fears.
The Polish zloty weakened 0.22 percent against the euro
and yields on Polish 10-year local bonds
jumped to three-and-a-half month highs after the European
Commission (EC) issued a formal warning to the Polish government
over changes to its supreme court.
"This is the first time the EC has gone that far," said
Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank in
London. "We remain underweight Polish eurobonds ahead of the 23
June Brexit referendum and the upcoming ratings reviews by
Standard & Poor's and Fitch."
Earlier, Polish stocks dipped to fresh
three-and-a-half month lows before recovering to trade flat. But
they were outperformed by peers in Budapest, up 0.8
percent to the highest since mid-April, and Prague, up 0.5
percent.
The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown
traded flat against the euro, still finding support from
Wednesday's data showing decent manufacturing activity growth in
May across the region, which continued to benefit from its close
ties to Western Europe.
"The latest batch of data from Europe was quite good,
especially from Germany, so it's not really a surprise to see
some acceleration of growth in Poland, Hungary and the Czech
Republic," said Guillaume Tresca, senior EM strategist at Credit
Agricole. "Finally, maybe EM growth is slightly improving."
The benchmark emerging equity index was up 0.2
percent, helped by gains of 0.5 percent in Hong Kong and
0.4 percent in mainland China, whilst Turkish stocks
gained 0.27 percent and South African shares
rose 0.66 percent.
The market remains cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday, as a strong reading will cement expectations of
an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Whilst a rate rise would be broadly negative for emerging
assets, Tresca said the impact would be limited as the market
has already adjusted its expectations following Fed chair Janet
Yellen's speech last Friday.
"There could be some repricing but less than before. We
don't expect a big sell off, we expect some slight, gradual
depreciation," he said. "In addition, oil prices are still quite
high at around $50 a dollar - it's not like in January or
February when the pressure on EM was really strong."
Some emerging currencies benefited from a weaker dollar
, which lost 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies.
The Russian rouble strengthened 0.35 percent, the Indian
rupee edged up 0.2 percent and the South African rand
rose 0.15 percent.
The rand is expected to be volatile ahead of Friday's rating
review from Standard & Poor's, which could see the sovereign
downgraded to junk.
S&P has already warned that dismal growth and policy
upheavals are a concern for the ratings agency, whilst a severe
drought has contributed to higher inflation.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to a four-month low
earlier on Thursday before recovering, after S&P denied the
country coveted investment grade status.
The yuan was fixed a touch firmer after three
straight days of successive five-year lows against the dollar.
The U.S. Treasury said it would press China on its currency
policy at bilateral meetings next week.
