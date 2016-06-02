LONDON, June 2 Emerging stocks struggled higher on Thursday but investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. data while Polish assets suffered after the European Union issued a warning over Warsaw's controversial reforms and amidst growing Brexit fears.

The Polish zloty weakened 0.22 percent against the euro and yields on Polish 10-year local bonds jumped to three-and-a-half month highs after the European Commission (EC) issued a formal warning to the Polish government over changes to its supreme court.

"This is the first time the EC has gone that far," said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank in London. "We remain underweight Polish eurobonds ahead of the 23 June Brexit referendum and the upcoming ratings reviews by Standard & Poor's and Fitch."

Earlier, Polish stocks dipped to fresh three-and-a-half month lows before recovering to trade flat. But they were outperformed by peers in Budapest, up 0.8 percent to the highest since mid-April, and Prague, up 0.5 percent.

The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown traded flat against the euro, still finding support from Wednesday's data showing decent manufacturing activity growth in May across the region, which continued to benefit from its close ties to Western Europe.

"The latest batch of data from Europe was quite good, especially from Germany, so it's not really a surprise to see some acceleration of growth in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic," said Guillaume Tresca, senior EM strategist at Credit Agricole. "Finally, maybe EM growth is slightly improving."

The benchmark emerging equity index was up 0.2 percent, helped by gains of 0.5 percent in Hong Kong and 0.4 percent in mainland China, whilst Turkish stocks gained 0.27 percent and South African shares rose 0.66 percent.

The market remains cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, as a strong reading will cement expectations of an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Whilst a rate rise would be broadly negative for emerging assets, Tresca said the impact would be limited as the market has already adjusted its expectations following Fed chair Janet Yellen's speech last Friday.

"There could be some repricing but less than before. We don't expect a big sell off, we expect some slight, gradual depreciation," he said. "In addition, oil prices are still quite high at around $50 a dollar - it's not like in January or February when the pressure on EM was really strong."

Some emerging currencies benefited from a weaker dollar , which lost 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies. The Russian rouble strengthened 0.35 percent, the Indian rupee edged up 0.2 percent and the South African rand rose 0.15 percent.

The rand is expected to be volatile ahead of Friday's rating review from Standard & Poor's, which could see the sovereign downgraded to junk.

S&P has already warned that dismal growth and policy upheavals are a concern for the ratings agency, whilst a severe drought has contributed to higher inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah fell to a four-month low earlier on Thursday before recovering, after S&P denied the country coveted investment grade status.

The yuan was fixed a touch firmer after three straight days of successive five-year lows against the dollar. The U.S. Treasury said it would press China on its currency policy at bilateral meetings next week.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 809.25 +2.03 +0.25 +1.90

Czech Rep 893.06 +4.85 +0.55 -6.62

Poland 1759.75 +0.26 +0.01 -5.35

Hungary 27177.51 +187.92 +0.70 +13.62

Romania 6562.69 +98.13 +1.52 -6.31

Greece 646.85 +1.75 +0.27 +2.46

Russia 890.71 +0.19 +0.02 +17.66

South Africa 47810.39 +300.32 +0.63 +4.40

Turkey 77218.81 +183.89 +0.24 +7.66

China 2925.07 +11.56 +0.40 -17.35

India 26831.69 +117.76 +0.44 +2.73

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.07

Poland 4.39 4.39 -0.15 -3.04

Hungary 313.20 313.35 +0.05 +0.46

Romania 4.52 4.52 -0.02 +0.00

Serbia 122.97 122.96 -0.01 -1.22

Russia 66.68 66.92 +0.36 +9.40

Kazakhstan 337.29 337.27 -0.01 +0.95

Ukraine 25.00 25.05 +0.20 -4.19

South Africa 15.57 15.59 +0.13 -0.69

Kenya 100.80 100.80 +0.00 +1.39

Israel 3.85 3.85 -0.03 +1.03

Turkey 2.94 2.94 -0.02 -0.80

China 6.58 6.57 -0.10 -1.35

India 67.29 67.42 +0.21 -1.62

Brazil 3.59 3.60 +0.41 +10.44

Mexico 18.54 18.52 -0.12 -7.41

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 419 0 .05 7 18.28 1