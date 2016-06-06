By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 Emerging equities rose to
one-month highs on Monday after weak U.S. jobs growth reduced
expectations of a Fed rate rise, whilst South African bond
yields fell to multi-week lows after the country dodged a
ratings downgrade.
Ratings agency S&P Global maintained South Africa's
investment grade credit rating on Friday, bucking
expectations of a downgrade to junk. That pushed South Africa's
10-year benchmark local bond yield to multi-week lows,
whilst dollar bonds fell across the curve.
The rand extended gains against the dollar to touch
its strongest level in three weeks after firming more than 3
percent on Friday. Five-year credit default swaps were steady at
three-week lows of 297 basis points, according to Markit data.
"South Africa still has a lot of challenges and there is the
Fitch rating decision to come this month, but they haven't been
downgraded ... cyclically there is still room for the rand to do
a bit better," said Dominic Bunning, emerging markets FX
strategist at HSBC.
MSCI's emerging equity index was up almost 1
percent, extending Friday's 0.85 percent gains after U.S.
non-farm payrolls showed the slowest jobs growth in more than
five years. This has cooled expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates in the near term.
"The market is now saying June is not going to happen, July
is possible but not that likely. That gives a bit more time for
emerging markets," said Bunning.
Emerging Europe stocks opened stronger, with Russian
dollar-denominated stocks up 1.5 percent, helped by
crude futures above $50 a barrel. Prague shares
also rose 0.9 percent and Turkish stocks were up 0.8
percent.
This followed decent gains in Asia, where Hong Kong
rose 0.4 percent and Indonesia 0.7 percent. But Chinese
mainland shares slipped 0.3 percent as investors
awaited this week's May data for clues as to the health of the
economy.
Emerging Asian currencies firmed, playing catch-up after the
dollar's retreat on Friday to three-week lows but some
European currencies gave up some of the gains they had enjoyed
at the end of last week.
The Russian rouble softened around 0.2 percent after
firming almost two percent on Friday, and the Turkish lira
lost 0.3 percent after gaining 1.5 percent on Friday to
hit its strongest level in a month.
The Hungarian forint however rose 0.2 percent
against the euro to touch its strongest in a month, whilst the
Polish zloty firmed 0.2 percent.
But Bunning was cautious on the zloty given concerns about a
government plan to convert foreign currency mortgages at a cost
to the Polish banks. "Generally that story will be negative for
the zloty - it will be very challenging for the government to
come up with a plan that works for the banks," he said.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 823.84 +7.66 +0.94 +3.74
Czech Rep 888.12 +8.61 +0.98 -7.13
Poland 1802.27 +8.84 +0.49 -3.06
Hungary 27243.85 +109.68 +0.40 +13.89
Romania 6511.60 -34.10 -0.52 -7.03
Greece 651.02 +2.39 +0.37 +3.12
Russia 918.20 +15.56 +1.72 +21.29
South Africa 47772.62 -310.92 -0.65 +4.31
Turkey 78743.41 +603.91 +0.77 +9.78
China 2934.29 -4.40 -0.15 -17.09
India 26822.61 -20.42 -0.08 +2.70
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.07 -0.00
Poland 4.38 4.39 +0.18 -2.80
Hungary 311.43 312.08 +0.21 +1.03
Romania 4.52 4.51 -0.03 +0.07
Serbia 123.23 123.14 -0.07 -1.43
Russia 65.73 65.61 -0.18 +10.99
Kazakhstan 335.06 337.71 +0.79 +1.62
Ukraine 24.95 24.90 -0.20 -4.00
South Africa 15.10 15.09 -0.10 +2.38
Kenya 101.10 100.90 -0.20 +1.09
Israel 3.83 3.84 +0.21 +1.47
Turkey 2.91 2.90 -0.37 +0.16
China 6.56 6.56 -0.01 -1.10
India 66.93 66.99 +0.09 -1.09
Brazil 3.52 3.52 +0.04 +12.41
Mexico 18.61 18.58 -0.12 -7.71
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 419 -1 .00 7 24.33 1
