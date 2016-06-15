By Marc Jones
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Emerging market stocks snapped a
four day-losing streak on Wednesday, as investors anticipated a
soothing message later from the U.S. Federal Reserve to help
settle the current outbreak of Brexit nerves.
With the Fed widely expected to kept its interest rates on
hold for at least another month and markets going into their
usual lull ahead of the decision, EM stocks clawed back 0.3
percent of their more than 5 percent lost since Thursday.
There was further reassurance as China's markets shrugged
off equity index provider MSCI's surprise decision not to add
domestically-listed Chinese A-Shares to its widely followed
benchmark EM index yet.
Market-watchers and analysts said the move, the third year
running it has said no, highlighted reservations among global
institutional investors following a turbulent 12 months of
market slumps and share suspensions.
"There have been a lot of significant improvements made
recently by the Chinese authorities to improve accessibility for
global investors; however, some of them are relatively recent,
so we need a little bit of time to assess the effectiveness of
these measures," Remy Briand, MSCI global head of research, told
reporters.
Chinese markets ended the day roughly 1 percent higher,
bolstered in part by central bank's fixing of the official yuan
exchange rate against the dollar at a five-year low.
South Korea's won fell to a near two-week trough,
while the Indonesian rupiah <IDR=ID slipped to its weakest in
more than a week ahead of a central bank rate decision on
Thursday.
Eastern Europe's currency markets were steadier after a
turbulent few days linked to worries about Britain's June 23
vote on its European Union membership.
Options on Polish zloty volatility edged back
from four-year highs and shares across the region and in Russia
nudged higher. More than 800,000 Poles live in
the UK and around 7 percent of Polish exports go there.
Spot FX and stock markets also made ground, with both the
rouble and zloty up for the first time in four days
against the dollar.
Stocks in Moscow and Warsaw snapped three-
and four-day losing streaks respectively, while average
government bond spreads tightened fractionally.
With emerging markets tending to be heavily impacted by U.S.
rates due to their large amounts of dollar-denominated debt and
trade, the Fed's statement later was in focus. Markets are
pricing zero percent probability of a rate hike this month and
less than 50 percent chance of one by the end of the year.
"That will probably have to be repriced again at some
point," said EM fund manager Ashmore's Jan Dehn. "But in
emerging markets we are basically a bunch of little ships
floating on a sea of risk at the moment."
