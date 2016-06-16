By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, June 16 Emerging markets fell on
Thursday as caution on the economy from U.S. Federal Reserve and
disappointment at a lack of new stimulus from the Bank of Japan
added to nerves already frayed by Brexit fears and a relapse in
oil prices.
MSCI's emerging market stocks slipped 1 percent
close to a three-week low hit on Wednesday.
The index provider's eastern European benchmark
tumbled 1.8 percent, taking its losses over the
last week to almost 8 percent. Asian bourses also saw steep
declines, with Hong Kong dropping more than 2 percent.
Concerns that Britain may vote to leave the European Union
in a referendum on June 23 have dominated markets this week,
with investors ditching riskier emerging market assets in favour
of safe-haven assets such as German government bonds.
The atmosphere grew even more cautious when the Fed kept
interest rates on hold while predicting slower economic growth
on Wednesday and the Bank of Japan refrained from taking further
stimulus steps.
"It is just a question of wait another week and see what
happens in the Brexit vote," said Commerzbank chief EM
strategist Simon Quijano-Evans.
"Everything is being put hold, whether it is investors,
central banks, politicians. Everyone is just waiting now."
A relapse in oil prices to close to $48 a barrel further
added to the pressure, and there was no solace in a second day
of declines for the dollar. Russia's rouble and
South Africa's rand weakened 0.5 percent against the
greenback.
Turkey's lira slipped 0.3 percent and stocks matched
that fall. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told
Reuters it was in Turkey's interest to remain anchored to Europe
and said parliament would discuss a major bill to enhance the
investment climate in coming weeks.
Investors were also waiting on a central bank meeting in
Egypt, with forecasters roughly split on whether it would raise
or hold rates after a jump in inflation in May.
Brexit worries were also again felt across eastern Europe -
the region with the most direct economic links not only with
Britain but also with the eurozone.
Stocks in Poland lost as much as 2 percent to trade
at their lowest in two months, while shares in Hungary
slipped 1 percent.
The zloty slipped 0.3 percent against the euro
while Hungary's forint almost matched that fall, both
hitting their weakest level in three weeks. Implied volatilities
also nudged back up.
In Croatia, the cost of insuring exposure to Zagreb's debt
through credit default swaps jumped to its highest level in more
than two months ahead of a no-confidence vote that could spell
the end of technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's
government.
Among the few more positive markets, Nigeria's stock market
opened at its highest level in two weeks after the
central bank said on Wednesday it would switch to a purely
market-driven FX regime next week.
"I think the move does show there is some rethink by the
policymakers in Nigeria so I think markets see it is a positive.
The most important thing was to stop the drain of the FX
reserves," Commerzbank's Quijano-Evans said.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 800.08 -8.11 -1.00 +0.75
Czech Rep 814.51 -3.07 -0.38 -14.83
Poland 1750.29 -22.62 -1.28 -5.86
Hungary 26067.81 -250.28 -0.95 +8.98
Romania 6508.62 -9.66 -0.15 -7.08
Greece 561.81 -13.71 -2.38 -11.01
Russia 890.40 -19.68 -2.16 +17.62
South Africa 46050.02 +653.12 +1.44 +0.55
Turkey 75949.54 -287.81 -0.38 +5.89
China 2873.48 -13.73 -0.48 -18.81
India 26519.33 -207.01 -0.77 +1.54
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.05 27.07 +0.09 -0.17
Poland 4.44 4.43 -0.35 -4.12
Hungary 314.75 314.14 -0.19 -0.03
Romania 4.54 4.53 -0.15 -0.40
Serbia 123.21 123.31 +0.08 -1.41
Russia 65.82 65.51 -0.46 +10.84
Kazakhstan 338.46 337.92 -0.16 +0.60
Ukraine 24.88 24.89 +0.04 -3.73
South Africa 15.33 15.24 -0.61 +0.87
Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99
Israel 3.87 3.85 -0.43 +0.54
Turkey 2.93 2.92 -0.14 -0.32
China 6.58 6.58 -0.09 -1.41
India 67.23 67.07 -0.24 -1.53
Brazil 3.47 3.47 +0.02 +14.04
Mexico 18.89 18.91 +0.08 -9.11
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 434 3 .03 7 25.46 1
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)