LONDON, June 29 Emerging stocks and currencies rose for the second straight day on Wednesday, clawing back more of the recent Brexit-fuelled losses, though shares linked to Turkish tourism fell sharply after a deadly attack at Istanbul's main airport.

World stocks have rebounded slightly after huge losses on Friday and Monday due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the heightened uncertainty is now seen dissuading the U.S. Federal Reserve from a July rate hike and could even bring more stimulus from euro zone and Japanese policymakers.

As the dollar retreated further against a basket of major currencies, emerging assets firmed, with MSCI's main EM equity index up for the second day in a row after losing 6 percent on Friday and Monday

The positive momentum was dampened by the Chinese yuan lingering at 5-1/2 year lows against the dollar and also the suicide attack which killed 36 people at Istanbul airport, the world's third-largest and a major tourism hub.

The attack is likely to further dent Turkey's struggling tourism industry, which saw foreign visitors drop more than a third in May for its biggest fall in 22 years.

Shares in airport operator TAV fell more than 3 percent while Pegasus Airlines and Turkish Airlines fell 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

The Istanbul index lost 0.2 percent though the lira managed to rise 0.5 percent against the dollar.

"On the economic side this will again raise concerns about the tourism sector which is struggling, partly due to security concerns and partly because of Russia," said William Jackson at Capital Economics, referring to Russian sanctions on Turkey that damaged trade and tourism.

"But the market impact overall is not that significant as there is a general improvement in investor sentiment and some of the Brexit turmoil seems to be fading a bit."

Most other markets rallied, with the South African rand and Korean rising about 1 percent to lead currency gains

The rouble however pulled back half a percent and central European currencies stayed flat versus the euro . While Warsaw stocks were flat, those in Budapest and Prague rose more than half a percent

These markets are likely to be most affected by Brexit due to their reliance on remittances and European Union funds, and many banks have cut their forecasts for regional currencies. Jackson said he would likely do the same but added:

"The big picture remains that these will still be the best performing economies in Europe over the next few years."

Nigeria's naira firmed in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF)markets, with three-month contracts trading around 289 per dollar, the strongest in almost two weeks. The currency closed Tuesday trading at 282.50 per dollar after dollar sales by the central bank.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 814.88 +9.64 +1.20 +2.61

Czech Rep 811.31 +4.88 +0.61 -15.16

Poland 1747.32 -4.49 -0.26 -6.02

Hungary 26364.00 +137.16 +0.52 +10.21

Romania 6485.55 +41.79 +0.65 -7.41

Greece 540.89 +2.24 +0.42 -14.33

Russia 914.02 +8.66 +0.96 +20.74

South Africa 45388.80 +281.66 +0.62 -0.89

Turkey 76548.46 -380.88 -0.50 +6.72

China 2932.52 +19.96 +0.69 -17.14

India 26648.27 +123.72 +0.47 +2.03

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.11 27.12 +0.03 -0.41

Poland 4.41 4.42 +0.16 -3.51

Hungary 316.16 316.43 +0.09 -0.48

Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.08 +0.00

Serbia 123.35 123.90 +0.45 -1.52

Russia 64.37 64.00 -0.57 +13.33

Kazakhstan 338.97 338.98 +0.00 +0.45

Ukraine 24.85 24.88 +0.10 -3.61

South Africa 14.99 15.17 +1.22 +3.17

Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09

Israel 3.86 3.87 +0.21 +0.74

Turkey 2.89 2.90 +0.33 +0.79

China 6.65 6.65 -0.10 -2.40

India 67.69 67.71 +0.02 -2.20

Brazil 3.30 3.30 +0.02 +19.94

Mexico 18.71 18.82 +0.57 -8.25

