By Karin Strohecker LONDON, July 1 Emerging stocks headed for their biggest weekly gain since March on Friday, shrugging off Brexit jitters and focusing on the likelihood of more central bank stimulus, though concerns over the global economy weighed on some currencies. MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.4 percent as their fourth straight day of gains more than offset steep losses suffered in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union. Bourses in Asia , emerging Europe and Turkey chalked up solid gains, even though economic data cast doubt over the health of the world's big economies. Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June, adding to expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus. Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data from Malaysia, Turkey, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic showed factory activity growth slow or even contract sharply. "In emerging Europe, the PMIs provide further evidence that growth slowed in Q2, even before the UK's vote for Brexit," said William Jackson from Capital Economics in a note. "The surveys brought bad news, with Turkey's PMI particularly disappointing." Yet with bond yields trending lower in Europe and the United States, and receding U.S rate rise prospects, emerging assets found support from yield-hungry investors. "The environment will be broadly supportive but there are areas you want to be in and others you want to avoid, you want to be in EMs where inflation is coming lower, which allows central banks to ease policy," said Kiran Kowshik, EM strategist at UniCredit, singling out Asia and Russia. Yet on the day, data showing Russian manufacturing activity growing in June for the first time since November failed to offset the fall in oil prices which sent the rouble 0.7 percent lower. But the currency was set for a weekly gain against the dollar. The Turkish lira slipped half a percent as did South Africa's rand but both were on track for weekly gains. Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint weakened 0.4 percent, but both headed for weekly gains. Investors in Poland are awaiting the outcome of ratings agency S&P Global's latest assessment, which holds a negative outlook on the country. S&P will also publish its verdict on Serbia. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 836.39 +2.29 +0.27 +5.32 Czech Rep 817.89 +0.98 +0.12 -14.48 Poland 1739.61 -11.08 -0.63 -6.43 Hungary 26344.79 +19.19 +0.07 +10.13 Romania 6516.73 +43.32 +0.67 -6.96 Greece 544.38 +2.26 +0.42 -13.78 Russia 925.86 -4.91 -0.53 +22.30 South Africa 45636.31 -338.00 -0.74 -0.35 Turkey 77511.70 +694.51 +0.90 +8.06 China 2932.82 +3.22 +0.11 -17.13 India 27163.88 +164.16 +0.61 +4.01 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.08 27.06 -0.05 -0.29 Poland 4.40 4.38 -0.42 -3.13 Hungary 316.54 315.25 -0.41 -0.60 Romania 4.51 4.52 +0.22 +0.17 Serbia 123.35 123.25 -0.08 -1.52 Russia 64.08 63.75 -0.52 +13.84 Kazakhstan 338.07 339.06 +0.29 +0.72 Ukraine 24.82 24.81 -0.02 -3.48 South Africa 14.72 14.68 -0.27 +5.04 Kenya 101.00 101.00 +0.00 +1.19 Israel 3.85 3.85 +0.07 +1.01 Turkey 2.89 2.88 -0.52 +0.88 China 6.66 6.65 -0.20 -2.51 India 67.39 67.49 +0.16 -1.76 Brazil 3.21 3.21 +0.06 +23.32 Mexico 18.29 18.27 -0.14 -6.14 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 411 5 .08 7 44.38 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)