LONDON, July 14 Emerging market stocks pushed to
fresh eight-month highs on Thursday and currencies broadly
firmed as investors sought out higher-return assets in an
increasingly low-yield world.
With a rate cut from the Bank of England expected later in
the day, Germany issuing its first negative-yield 10-year bond
and more stimulus expected in Japan, investors are piling into
emerging assets almost across the board
.
In the developing world too, policy easing is underway with
Malaysia surprising on Tuesday with its first rate cut in seven
years and Singapore's below-forecast second quarter growth
pressuring the central bank to act.
"We have a broad risk-on phenomenon and EM assets are just
part of the broader risk-on move," said Kasper Bartholdy, chief
EM fixed income strategist at Credit Suisse.
"The one big risk is that markets are misreading monetary
policy signals ... but for now everything is pointing in the
same direction and after looking at Brexit (risks) for so long
markets are heaving a sigh of relief."
The benchmark emerging equities index is now in
its sixth day of gains, up 0.6 percent to its highest since
early November.
Amongst the strongest performers were Turkey up 0.7
percent to two-month highs and Hong Kong up 1.1 percent
to two-and-a-half month highs.
Czech stocks rose 0.7 percent, gaining momentum after the
current account showed a surplus in May, beating expectations
for a deficit.
The average premium investors demand to hold emerging
sovereign dollar bonds versus U.S. Treasuries remains near its
narrowest in over a year, at around 379 basis points
.
On currencies, the rand firmed 0.8 percent against
the dollar and the rouble rose 0.6 percent.
Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in May to $2.863
billion, beating forecasts for a $3 billion
deficit, whilst industrial production rose 5.6 percent
year-on-year.
The Polish zloty rose 0.18 percent against the
euro to touch two-week highs, shrugging off worries about a
pensions shake-up which saw the government shut down
state-guaranteed private schemes and debate lowering the pension
age
"Current strong risk appetite for EM assets limits any
downside from such announcements, but we think that the market
will ultimately take a sceptical view of these pension changes,"
Commerzbank said, predicting the zloty to stay volatile around
4.45 per euro.
Earlier, the Malaysian ringgit hit 10-week highs as
government bonds rallied following Wednesday's rate cut
.
The Korean won also touched its strongest in more
than 10 weeks after rates were held steady at 1.25 percent.
Chile and Peru are expected to keep rates on hold later on
Thursday at 3.5 percent and 4.25 percent respectively.
Emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore posted
a $1.3 billion rise in fourth quarter assets under management,
but its shares fell 1.6 percent.
