By Karin Strohecker LONDON, July 18 Turkish stocks fell 5 percent and bond yields rose on Monday when the country's markets re-opened after Friday's foiled coup, though there was little sign of significant contagion into other emerging assets. On Friday night, a group of rebel soldiers attempted to topple President Tayyip Erdogan but the bid was thwarted. Despite the swift resolution and a host of reassurances from Turkish policymakers, Turkish stocks posted their biggest daily fall in 2-1/2 years. Tourism-related stocks fared worst, with airport operator TAV down 11 percent and Turkish Airlines falling almost 8 percent. Investors demanding a higher risk premium pushed yields higher and prices lower in local and dollar-denominated bonds , while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt also jumped. "A bit of political risk premium has to be repriced in the FX and bond market, this has already happened to some extent," said Murat Toprak, EM strategist at HSBC. "In the near-term the political risks will be reflected in the CDS and bond markets," he said, adding he expected the yields on local debt to hit double digits. The lira strengthened against the dollar by 2 percent though those gains failed to offset the more than 4 percent fall the currency suffered on Friday night. But analysts predict little contagion to other emerging markets which are likely to continue benefiting from the backdrop of rock-bottom or even sub-zero bond yields in the developed world. "We believe it is an exaggeration to believe the political noise in Turkey may affect the general price dynamics in other major emerging markets, especially the high-yielding ones," Citi said in a note. South Africa's rand matched the lira's gains, while Russia's rouble added 0.5 percent against the backdrop of unchanged oil prices and a flat dollar index. China's yuan hit a more than 5-1/2-year trough after the central bank set its daily guidance rate at its lowest since October 2010. Emerging equity markets overall traded flat, thanks to gains in Russian and eastern European stocks. Warsaw's main index jumped 1.5 percent to its highest in more than 3 weeks after Fitch late on Friday confirmed its sovereign rating as well as its stable outlook on Polish debt. Most analysts had expected Fitch cut the outlook to negative due to fiscal risks. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 867.57 -0.27 -0.03 +9.25 Czech Rep 867.37 +3.82 +0.44 -9.30 Poland 1785.60 +26.19 +1.49 -3.96 Hungary 27024.81 -41.16 -0.15 +12.98 Romania 6624.22 +9.62 +0.15 -5.43 Greece 552.03 -5.33 -0.96 -12.56 Russia 971.59 +7.89 +0.82 +28.34 South Africa 46197.85 -256.50 -0.55 +0.87 Turkey 78609.38 -4215.98 -5.09 +9.60 China 3043.91 -10.39 -0.34 -13.99 India 27905.58 +69.08 +0.25 +6.85 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 26.99 27.01 +0.09 +0.03 Poland 4.40 4.43 +0.60 -3.24 Hungary 314.89 314.95 +0.02 -0.08 Romania 4.47 4.48 +0.16 +1.07 Serbia 123.10 123.15 +0.04 -1.32 Russia 63.08 63.46 +0.59 +15.64 Kazakhstan 339.25 339.17 -0.02 +0.37 Ukraine 24.85 24.82 -0.12 -3.61 South Africa 14.32 14.58 +1.78 +7.97 Kenya 101.35 101.20 -0.15 +0.84 Israel 3.86 3.86 +0.15 +0.74 Turkey 2.95 3.02 +2.24 -1.22 China 6.70 6.69 -0.18 -3.08 India 67.12 67.13 +0.02 -1.37 Brazil 3.28 3.28 -0.04 +20.63 Mexico 18.46 18.61 +0.83 -7.00 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 375 2 .06 7 56.90 1