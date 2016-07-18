By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, July 18 Turkish stocks fell 5 percent
and bond yields rose on Monday when the country's markets
re-opened after Friday's foiled coup, though there was little
sign of significant contagion into other emerging assets.
On Friday night, a group of rebel soldiers attempted to
topple President Tayyip Erdogan but the bid was thwarted.
Despite the swift resolution and a host of reassurances from
Turkish policymakers, Turkish stocks posted their
biggest daily fall in 2-1/2 years.
Tourism-related stocks fared worst, with airport operator
TAV down 11 percent and Turkish Airlines falling
almost 8 percent.
Investors demanding a higher risk premium pushed yields
higher and prices lower in local
and dollar-denominated bonds
, while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish
debt also jumped.
"A bit of political risk premium has to be repriced in the
FX and bond market, this has already happened to some extent,"
said Murat Toprak, EM strategist at HSBC.
"In the near-term the political risks will be reflected in
the CDS and bond markets," he said, adding he expected the
yields on local debt to hit double digits.
The lira strengthened against the dollar by 2 percent
though those gains failed to offset the more than 4 percent fall
the currency suffered on Friday night.
But analysts predict little contagion to other emerging
markets which are likely to continue benefiting from the
backdrop of rock-bottom or even sub-zero bond yields in the
developed world.
"We believe it is an exaggeration to believe the political
noise in Turkey may affect the general price dynamics in other
major emerging markets, especially the high-yielding ones," Citi
said in a note.
South Africa's rand matched the lira's gains, while
Russia's rouble added 0.5 percent against the backdrop of
unchanged oil prices and a flat dollar index.
China's yuan hit a more than 5-1/2-year trough after
the central bank set its daily guidance rate at its lowest since
October 2010.
Emerging equity markets overall traded flat,
thanks to gains in Russian and eastern European stocks.
Warsaw's main index jumped 1.5 percent to its
highest in more than 3 weeks after Fitch late on Friday
confirmed its sovereign rating as well as its stable outlook on
Polish debt. Most analysts had expected Fitch cut the outlook to
negative due to fiscal risks.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 867.57 -0.27 -0.03 +9.25
Czech Rep 867.37 +3.82 +0.44 -9.30
Poland 1785.60 +26.19 +1.49 -3.96
Hungary 27024.81 -41.16 -0.15 +12.98
Romania 6624.22 +9.62 +0.15 -5.43
Greece 552.03 -5.33 -0.96 -12.56
Russia 971.59 +7.89 +0.82 +28.34
South Africa 46197.85 -256.50 -0.55 +0.87
Turkey 78609.38 -4215.98 -5.09 +9.60
China 3043.91 -10.39 -0.34 -13.99
India 27905.58 +69.08 +0.25 +6.85
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 26.99 27.01 +0.09 +0.03
Poland 4.40 4.43 +0.60 -3.24
Hungary 314.89 314.95 +0.02 -0.08
Romania 4.47 4.48 +0.16 +1.07
Serbia 123.10 123.15 +0.04 -1.32
Russia 63.08 63.46 +0.59 +15.64
Kazakhstan 339.25 339.17 -0.02 +0.37
Ukraine 24.85 24.82 -0.12 -3.61
South Africa 14.32 14.58 +1.78 +7.97
Kenya 101.35 101.20 -0.15 +0.84
Israel 3.86 3.86 +0.15 +0.74
Turkey 2.95 3.02 +2.24 -1.22
China 6.70 6.69 -0.18 -3.08
India 67.12 67.13 +0.02 -1.37
Brazil 3.28 3.28 -0.04 +20.63
Mexico 18.46 18.61 +0.83 -7.00
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 375 2 .06 7 56.90 1
(additional reporting by Sujata Rao)