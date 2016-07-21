By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 21 The Turkish lira hovered just
off record lows on Thursday and stocks plunged almost 4 percent
after the imposition of a state of emergency and fears the
country would lose its investment-grade credit rating.
There was little sign of contagion to broader emerging
markets however, with investors elsewhere focusing more on
prospects of a renewed U.S. interest rate rise this year and the
dollar's bounce to four-month highs on Wednesday.
MSCI's emerging equity index inched to the highest in nine
months lifted by gains in Asia, while sovereign
emerging dollar bond spreads over Treasuries were at 374 basis
points, just off one-year lows.
Turkish markets continued to tank after S&P Global cut the
sovereign rating to BB/B and Moody's put a host of companies on
review for downgrade, while President Tayyip Erdogan declared a
three-month state of emergency in response to a failed coup.
JPMorgan said that while the S&P move would not affect
Turkish bonds' eligibility for investment-grade-only hard
currency indexes, "S&P's action may increase market expectations
of a downgrade to sub-investment grade by Moody's."
The move will also likely cause up to $1 billion of Turkish
debt to be sold by funds tracking the investment-grade portion
of the GBI-EM local currency bond index, JPM added.
Istanbul shares fell to the lowest since mid-February
but some stocks such as Turkish Airlines touched 3-1/2
year lows. Credit default swaps jumped 10 bps to
five-month highs.
The lira firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar after
slumping to record lows on Wednesday while one-month implied
volatility jumped to 13-month highs
William Jackson at Capital Economics said Turkey's current
account deficit made it highly vulnerable to a slowdown in
capital flows and the currency would stay under pressure.
"The political moves point in the direction that things are
likely to get worse rather than better from here on. So the lira
is more likely to fall than to rise," he said.
"This is about Turkish politics - I don't think there are
other countries where politicians will take their cue from
developments in Turkey," Jackson added.
Analysts at BNP Paribas also predicted more pressure. "Even
after the sharp depreciation in lira, we calculate real
effective exchange rate index about 7 percent above its lows
reached in January 2014 and September 2015," they added.
Elsewhere, the rand firmed 0.4 percent as the dollar pulled
back and investors expected the central bank to keep interest
rates on hold at 7 percent and deliver a hawkish statement.
Earlier, Asian currencies were flat to slightly weaker,
though the Malaysian ringgitt fell to three-week lows after U.S.
and Singapore regulators seized assets over an investigation
into the state-owned 1MDB fund.
Nigeria's naira had hit a record closing low on Wednesday
around 292 per dollar. In non-deliverable forward
markets, the one-month naira-dollar forward was
quoted around 314 while the black market rate touched 368
