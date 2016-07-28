By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 A dollar retreat boosted
emerging assets on Thursday, with stocks at new 11-month highs
despite fresh wobbles on Chinese equity markets, while the
Turkish lira continued its recovery, firming to one-week highs.
The Federal Reserve stopped short of signalling a near-term
increase in U.S. interest rates, and while a December move is
seen as likely, markets are focusing instead on the extra
stimulus Japan's government is delivering. The central bank is
expected to match that move on Friday with monetary easing
.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.25 percent
despite pullbacks in Asian markets, where some concern is rising
over volatility in China and the weakening yen.
Mainland Chinese shares fell as much as 3 percent at one
point before recovering as new regulations are
expected to prompt wealth managers at small banks to bail out of
stocks and into bonds.
"The doves are still comfortable after the Fed," said
Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging markets strategy at Credit
Agricole in Paris.
"Also the fact that (China) decided to set the exchange rate
firmer shows they consider that risks are under control, which
is positive for emerging markets."
There was also some support from signs of oil price
stabilisation after several days of falls, he said.
Stock and bond inflows are boosting emerging market
currencies, causing unease in some countries - South Korea, for
instance, was believed intervening as the won hit nine-month
highs.
However, Barbe warned: "If the Bank of Japan doesn't do
anything tomorrow, it will be a disappointment in terms of
liquidity support and emerging markets could suffer."
In emerging Europe, Turkish assets continued their post-coup
recovery, shrugging off a worsening crackdown on alleged
plotters. Stocks jumped 1 percent to one-week highs while the
lira was flat, also near one-week highs .
Turkey's economic confidence index hit its highest level so
far this year in July, rising 14.9 percent to 95.7, despite the
mid-month coup attempt.
Elsewhere, the Nigerian naira hit new record lows against
the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a rate increase of 200
basis points.
Markets are waiting to see if Egypt will announce plans to
devalue its pound at a central bank meeting.
Cairo stocks pulled off three-month highs hit after news the
government was in loan talks with the International Monetary
Fund. The 2025 dollar bond, which rose 4 cents after
the news, eased half a percent.
Polish stocks extended losses, falling 0.7 percent and the
zloty lost 0.2 percent amid worries over
banking sector plans and the European Commission's Wednesday
statement giving Warsaw three months to address rule of law
concerns.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 876.21 +2.16 +0.25 +10.33
Czech Rep 892.68 -0.74 -0.08 -6.66
Poland 1788.92 -8.71 -0.48 -3.78
Hungary 27682.27 -98.78 -0.36 +15.73
Romania 6686.38 -40.94 -0.61 -4.54
Greece 568.73 -0.43 -0.08 -9.92
Russia 922.22 +0.55 +0.06 +21.82
South Africa 46881.11 +7.06 +0.02 +2.37
Turkey 75816.91 +741.20 +0.99 +5.70
China 2994.98 +2.98 +0.10 -15.38
India 28132.83 +108.50 +0.39 +7.72
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.05 27.02 -0.11 -0.21
Poland 4.37 4.37 -0.18 -2.65
Hungary 312.85 313.12 +0.09 +0.57
Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.02 +1.34
Serbia 123.18 123.27 +0.07 -1.39
Russia 66.11 65.87 -0.36 +10.35
Kazakhstan 353.21 351.60 -0.46 -3.60
Ukraine 24.80 24.80 +0.02 -3.40
South Africa 14.21 14.24 +0.22 +8.82
Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.83 3.83 +0.19 +1.62
Turkey 3.02 3.02 +0.04 -3.31
China 6.66 6.67 +0.16 -2.48
India 67.05 67.06 +0.02 -1.27
Brazil 3.26 3.26 +0.12 +21.47
Mexico 18.78 18.82 +0.20 -8.57
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 388 0 .06 7 54.45 1
All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated
from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Editing by Larry King)