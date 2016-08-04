By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Aug 4 Firmer oil prices helped emerging stocks higher on Thursday following two days of losses, though currencies remained under pressure with Turkey's lira suffering steep losses ahead of a key credit ratings review. MSCI's emerging market index rose 0.6 percent, supported by gains in Asia and emerging Europe. Support came from oil prices jumping more than 3 percent on Wednesday with U.S. crude back above the $40 per barrel threshold after hefty losses earlier in the week. Currencies were more mixed. Turkey's lira slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar, as investors showed some nerves ahead of a review by ratings agency Moody's due on Friday. Analysts predicted the lira could fall as much as 10 percent if Moody's decided to cut the country's rating to junk, with bonds also bound to feel the pain. "If Moody's does downgrade Turkey it will be negative and you are going to see not only the currency selling off, but also the curve with yields going higher," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. But Russia's rouble strengthened 0.1 percent in its third day of gains while another oil-linked currency, the Kazakh tenge , jumped 0.9 percent, its biggest daily gain in six weeks. The tenge has seen heavy losses in recent weeks and Kazakhstan's central bank said it had sold nearly $200 million in July to support it after "near zero" interventions in June. Forex purchases have totalled $3 billion since the beginning of 2016. The South African rand firmed 0.8 percent to the dollar as election results started trickling in, showing the ruling ANC party in the lead overall but the opposition leading in major cities [nL8N1AL061. Currencies across eastern Europe lost ground against the euro with Poland's zloty, Hungary's forint and Romania's leu all weaker. The zloty pulled 0.4 percent lower after hitting the strongest level in 15 weeks on Wednesday following authorities' plan to tackle mortgages denominated in other currencies looked less punitive for banks than feared. Central banks in both the Czech Republic and Romania are due to meet on Thursday. Czech policymakers are likely to stick to a weak crown policy as they assess the impact of Britain's vote to leave the EU, a Reuters poll showed. Romania is widely expected to keep interest rates at a record low 1.75 percent. In bond news, Ghana pulled a planned five-year amortising Eurobond issue that was to be launched in the coming days. The move sent its outstanding 2023 and 2026 issues higher. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 873.79 +5.61 +0.65 +10.03 Czech Rep 857.46 -0.40 -0.05 -10.34 Poland 1798.95 +8.86 +0.49 -3.24 Hungary 27436.48 +412.54 +1.53 +14.70 Romania 6689.98 +23.92 +0.36 -4.49 Greece 558.13 +6.52 +1.18 -11.60 Russia 918.05 +7.51 +0.82 +21.27 South Africa 45648.70 +89.13 +0.20 -0.32 Turkey 75065.55 +513.40 +0.69 +4.65 China 2982.65 +4.19 +0.14 -15.72 India 27674.18 -23.33 -0.08 +5.96 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.09 Poland 4.30 4.28 -0.37 -0.88 Hungary 310.81 310.44 -0.12 +1.23 Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.03 +1.53 Serbia 123.22 123.18 -0.03 -1.42 Russia 66.35 66.37 +0.03 +9.95 Kazakhstan 352.09 354.22 +0.60 -3.29 Ukraine 24.80 24.81 +0.02 -3.42 South Africa 13.81 13.90 +0.67 +11.96 Kenya 101.28 101.30 +0.02 +0.91 Israel 3.83 3.82 -0.16 +1.61 Turkey 3.02 3.01 -0.30 -3.45 China 6.64 6.63 -0.12 -2.23 India 66.95 66.76 -0.29 -1.12 Brazil 3.23 3.24 +0.06 +22.40 Mexico 18.88 18.87 -0.02 -9.03 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 387 -2 .04 7 53.99 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)