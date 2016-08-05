By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Aug 5 Emerging market stocks jumped on
Friday, on track for a fourth week of gains, and currencies
traded broadly stronger with South African assets firming after
local elections saw the ruling ANC party lose significant
support.
MSCI's emerging market index rose 1 percent on the
day and looked to chalk up gains of 1.3 percent over a week,
helped also by a fresh round of stimulus from the Bank of
England which cut interest rates and restarted bond-buying.
Currencies also strengthened on the day. Russia's rouble
gained 0.6 percent against the dollar, shrugging off
weaker oil prices, while South Africa's rand
strengthened 0.4 percent to a nine-month high.
South African bonds firmed across the curve. The 10-year
issue traded near 8-month highs hit on Thursday
following Wednesday's local election where voters vented anger
at corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.
More than 90 percent of votes counted showed the opposition
Democratic Alliance (DA) leading in three major cities,
threatening to deal the biggest electoral blow to President
Jacob Zuma's African National Congress since coming to power in
1994.
"You have a significant drop in ANC support and a 6-7 pct
increase in support for the DA which has gained ground in
important areas such as Johannesburg," Citi's head of CEEMEA
debt and FX strategy Luis Costa said.
"This result probably affirms the current stance that there
will be less power concentration in the hands of Zuma and a bit
more power to Finance Minister (Pravin) Gordhan and the
Treasury, which is market friendly and that's the way markets
are reading it."
The ANC still led in the national count with 54 percent
against 26 percent for the DA.
Turkey's lira rose 0.2 percent but was one of the few
currencies on track for weekly losses as investors grew jittery
ahead of a review by Moody's due later in the day that could see
it cut the country's rating to junk.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies and equities
fared less well. Stocks in Hungary tumbled 1.3 percent
while their Polish peers slipped by 0.4 percent.
However, both had risen sharply in the previous session
following the BOE announcements which effectively increased the
allure of central Europe's riskier but higher-yielding assets.
Meanwhile the zloty and forint weakened
0.2 percent against the euro in their second day of losses.
Investors were awaiting ratings agencies to give their
latest assessments on Israel, Albania, Azerbaijan, Mozambique
and Angola.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 885.30 +9.26 +1.06 +11.48
Czech Rep 850.80 -5.30 -0.62 -11.03
Poland 1814.51 -5.73 -0.31 -2.40
Hungary 27172.05 -402.33 -1.46 +13.59
Romania 6708.43 +0.93 +0.01 -4.22
Greece 556.84 +0.22 +0.04 -11.80
Russia 934.20 +6.70 +0.72 +23.40
South Africa 45400.37 -132.85 -0.29 -0.87
Turkey 76611.01 +485.37 +0.64 +6.81
China 2977.00 -5.43 -0.18 -15.88
India 27932.75 +218.38 +0.79 +6.95
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.02 -0.04
Poland 4.29 4.29 -0.17 -0.84
Hungary 311.29 310.71 -0.19 +1.08
Romania 4.46 4.46 +0.01 +1.43
Serbia 123.09 123.14 +0.04 -1.32
Russia 65.43 65.84 +0.63 +11.50
Kazakhstan 348.00 351.55 +1.02 -2.16
Ukraine 24.81 24.77 -0.14 -3.44
South Africa 13.67 13.70 +0.23 +13.12
Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89
Israel 3.82 3.82 -0.04 +1.70
Turkey 3.00 3.01 +0.30 -2.79
China 6.64 6.64 -0.07 -2.28
India 66.81 66.83 +0.04 -0.91
Brazil 3.19 3.19 +0.18 +24.20
Mexico 18.87 18.90 +0.16 -9.02
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 384 -1 .07 7 57.83 1
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)