LONDON Aug 18 Emerging market equities rose on
Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested a rate
hike was unlikely in September, nearing one-year highs reached
earlier this week, while EM currencies benefited from a weaker
dollar.
The benchmark emerging stocks index was up 0.8
percent, recovering from a 0.6 percent dip on Wednesday after
hawkish comments from Fed officials William Dudley and Dennis
Lockhart.
But investors were cheered by the minutes released late on
Wednesday which showed policymakers were still divided over
whether to raise rates.
"Dudley's comments earlier this week caught markets by
surprise, so when the FOMC minutes came out it was a bit of a
relief - I think he made those comments to check market
sentiment and make sure they weren't running ahead too far,"
said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB.
He added that the momentum in the market had regained
strength in recent weeks as more investors had become convinced
that the EM rally was sustainable.
Asian markets set the tone, with Hong Kong shares up
around 1 percent, Indonesia up 1.5 percent and Korea
up 0.6 percent. These strong performers put Asian stocks
on track for their biggest single-day rise in nearly two weeks,
despite a small fall in Chinese mainland shares.
The upbeat mood extended into most European markets with
Russian dollar-denominated stocks up 1.2 percent,
Turkish stocks up 0.8 percent and Prague shares
up 0.3 percent. South African stocks rose 0.6 percent.
Emerging market currencies were helped by dollar weakness
, which gave up 0.24 percent against a basket of
currencies.
High yielders such as the South African rand firmed
0.8 percent, whilst the Russian rouble strengthened 0.4
percent to a four-week high, supported by a gain in oil prices
back towards $50 a barrel. The Kazakh tenge firmed 0.6
percent.
Ukraine's hryvnia remained under pressure as tensions
with Russia simmered, weakening 0.3 percent against the dollar.
The Polish zloty was steady against the euro ahead
of a raft of data, whilst the Hungarian forint firmed
0.2 percent.
Zambia's benchmark 2027 eurobond remains
firm near the 12-month highs it hit on Tuesday
following the re-election of President Edgar Lungu. However, the
main opposition party is challenging the win, alleging
vote-rigging.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 916.85 +7.18 +0.79 +15.45
Czech Rep 852.46 +1.66 +0.20 -10.86
Poland 1815.17 -9.23 -0.51 -2.37
Hungary 27730.33 -60.64 -0.22 +15.93
Romania 6893.70 +27.51 +0.40 -1.58
Greece 570.39 +2.90 +0.51 -9.66
Russia 978.07 +12.68 +1.31 +29.20
South Africa 45653.85 +267.07 +0.59 -0.31
Turkey 78644.46 +496.64 +0.64 +9.64
China 3104.32 -5.23 -0.17 -12.29
India 28170.85 +165.48 +0.59 +7.86
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.04 -0.01
Poland 4.28 4.29 +0.05 -0.61
Hungary 310.11 310.73 +0.20 +1.46
Romania 4.47 4.47 +0.09 +1.11
Serbia 123.21 123.13 -0.06 -1.41
Russia 63.65 63.87 +0.33 +14.61
Kazakhstan 339.42 341.56 +0.63 +0.32
Ukraine 25.11 25.08 -0.12 -4.61
South Africa 13.27 13.37 +0.77 +16.53
Kenya 101.30 101.40 +0.10 +0.89
Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.12 +2.82
Turkey 2.92 2.92 +0.01 -0.15
China 6.63 6.63 -0.00 -2.12
India 66.77 66.88 +0.17 -0.86
Brazil 3.20 3.20 -0.05 +23.55
Mexico 18.03 18.13 +0.53 -4.78
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 360 0 .06 7 69.27 1
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)