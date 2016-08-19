LONDON Aug 19 Emerging equities slipped on
Friday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials
suggesting a rate rise soon was still on the cards, whilst a
stronger dollar held back emerging currencies.
Emerging market assets have been driven all week by comments
from Fed policymakers on whether rates will rise this year.
The benchmark emerging stocks index was down 0.8
percent, on course to end the week marginally in the red after
mixed messages from the Fed.
Comments in favour of a hike soon came from San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and his New York
counterpart William Dudley.
But minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting,
released on Wednesday, showed policymakers are split over
whether to press ahead quickly with rate rises.
"EM overall has been quite resilient despite the contrasting
rhetoric," said Roxana Hulea, an EM strategist at Societe
Generale. "People are reassessing the balance of risks ahead ...
but overall I don't see a sustained risk off move for EM."
Nevertheless, the confusion meant EM stocks struggled to
make headway on Friday, with emerging Europe opening weaker
after a lacklustre performance in Asia.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks lost 0.95 percent,
Polish shares were down 1 percent and Turkish stocks
lost 0.6 percent.
Earlier, in Asia, Chinese mainland shares rose 0.15
percent but Hong Kong shares lost 0.4 percent, and Taiwan
fell 0.97 percent, with the government's 2017 budget offering
little to boost the economy.
With the dollar firming as much as 0.3 percent
against a basket of currencies, emerging market currencies
mainly lost ground.
The South African rand was one of the biggest
fallers, losing 1.2 percent, whilst the Turkish lira weakened
0.5 percent ahead of a Fitch Ratings review later on Friday.
Fitch is the only one of the big three ratings agencies that
has Turkey on a stable outlook. Analysts think a change to
negative is possible after the failed coup and deteriorating
economy.
"The lira is still outperforming the rand but in duration
products there is some evidence of this news being priced in, so
a positive outcome could boost the appetite afterwards," said
Hulea.
The Russian rouble gave up 0.6 percent as oil prices
drifted lower and over tensions with Ukraine. President
Vladimir Putin will visit annexed Crimea on Friday, amid
concerns that a peace plan agreed last year could unravel.
Ukrainian assets remain under pressure, with the hyrvnia
losing 0.16 percent to hit its weakest level in three-months,
although bonds were slightly up on Friday after selling off over
one cent across the curve on Thursday.
The Polish zloty gave up 0.2 percent against the
euro whilst the Hungarian forint softened 0.1 percent.
Mongolia's tugrik firmed 0.4 percent against the
dollar after the central bank raised its benchmark rate by 4.5
percentage points to 15 percent on Thursday. The
tugrik has lost 9 percent so far in August, making it the
world's poorest performing currency.
Zambia's bonds continued to rally, with the 2024 dollar
denominated issue up 0.2 cents to 98 cents in
the dollar, its highest level since July 2015.
President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday he would take action
to boost the economy and control spending, shrugging off an
opposition challenge to his re-election.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 908.89 -7.51 -0.82 +14.45
Czech Rep 846.85 -4.13 -0.49 -11.45
Poland 1802.28 -18.73 -1.03 -3.06
Hungary 27545.31 -154.81 -0.56 +15.15
Romania 6899.02 +0.44 +0.01 -1.50
Greece 569.77 -2.48 -0.43 -9.75
Russia 966.30 -8.74 -0.90 +27.64
South Africa 46240.65 +177.02 +0.38 +0.97
Turkey 77519.49 -451.44 -0.58 +8.08
China 3108.72 +4.61 +0.15 -12.16
India 28073.23 -50.21 -0.18 +7.49
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.08
Poland 4.29 4.29 -0.05 -0.79
Hungary 310.47 310.12 -0.11 +1.34
Romania 4.47 4.47 +0.06 +1.19
Serbia 123.31 123.20 -0.09 -1.49
Russia 64.01 63.59 -0.65 +13.96
Kazakhstan 338.39 338.56 +0.05 +0.62
Ukraine 25.21 25.17 -0.16 -4.99
South Africa 13.52 13.36 -1.18 +14.34
Kenya 101.27 101.20 -0.07 +0.92
Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.22 +3.08
Turkey 2.94 2.93 -0.52 -0.85
China 6.65 6.63 -0.32 -2.39
India 66.96 66.82 -0.22 -1.14
Brazil 3.24 3.24 +0.00 +22.26
Mexico 18.39 18.18 -1.15 -6.65
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 358 -1 .02 7 70.86 1
