LONDON Aug 23 The Turkish lira inched higher on
Tuesday in line with a general uptick in emerging markets,
though a central bank meeting later in the day could dampen the
currency if lending rates are cut despite rising inflation.
Investors are on edge after hawkish weekend comments by a
U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker and before a central bankers'
gathering in Jackson Hole, United States, where Fed chair Janet
Yellen may signal when interest rates could next be raised.
However the dollar index's quarter percent retreat
helped emerging markets to stabilise from Monday's falls, with
the main emerging equity index rising 0.2 percent.
Turkish stocks rose 0.4 percent and 10-year yields
eased 5 basis points while the lira firmed 0.15
percent, tracking the gains on global stocks and emerging
markets.
Turkey has cut rates every month since March, trimming
overnight lending rates by 25 basis points (bps) in July just
days after a failed coup battered the lira. As a result, the
currency is flat this year, while others such as the rand,
rouble and real are up between 12 and 23 percent versus the
dollar.
Societe Generale strategist Roxana Hulea predicts a 25 bps
cut, citing central bank forward guidance.
"The odds are in favour of them going gradually, which would
balance the fact they are treading on thin ice, because the
sharp acceleration in headline CPI means space for monetary
policy easing is quite limited," Hulea said.
"The impact on the lira will be quite limited as the market
already expects this."
ING Bank analysts expect a bigger 50 bps cut, noting the
lira has almost recouped its coup-induced losses.
However a further cut is viewed as risky, especially as the
latest central bank survey forecast end-year inflation at 8.21
percent versus a previous 7.81 percent prediction.
"Year-to-date lira lagged the overall EM rally and
especially lagged higher-beta currencies. If and when sentiment
sours towards emerging markets ... lira will likely underperform
to a much greater degree," Commerzbank told clients.
Hungary's 0.9 percent interest rate meanwhile is expected to
stay unchanged on Tuesday, given central bank plans to ease
policy by squeezing funds out from three-month deposits rather
than by cutting the base rate.
The forint was flat versus the euro while the
Polish zloty held just off three-week lows.
Polish stocks were dragged down by a 3.3 percent fall in No.
1 insurer PZU which headed for its fifth loss-making
session, after sources said its CEO would go to Milan to discuss
purchasing a stake in Bank Pekao from Unicredit.
The negotiations are part of the Polish agenda of taking
back control of the banking sector, which is 58 percent owned by
foreign investors. Pekao shares tumbled 2.7 percent.
