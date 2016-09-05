By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Sept 5 Emerging stocks chalked up their
biggest daily gains in eight weeks and currencies strengthened
on Monday, lifted by a batch of recent disappointing U.S. data
that put a dampener on expectations for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
MSCI's emerging market index jumped 1.3 percent,
helped by Asian bourses , where stocks in Hong
Kong hit a one-year high. Indexes in Russia and
emerging Europe also notched up solid gains.
The rally followed lacklustre U.S. numbers, with non-farm
payrolls on Friday showing employment growth slowed more than
expected in August while Thursday data saw factory activity
contracting for the first time in six months.
"It is looking very difficult for the Fed to hike now with
the (national factory activity) ISM number, which was below 50,
and the non-farm payrolls really shook off the expectations,"
said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Capital.
"With the Fed out of the way now there is a decent prospect
for emerging markets for the next couple of months."
Currencies also rallied against a faltering dollar.
Russia's rouble strengthened nearly 1 percent against
the greenback, with additional support from oil prices
roaring 4 percent higher amid speculation that major producers,
including Saudi Arabia and Russia, could cooperate to strengthen
prices.
South Africa's rand jumped by 1 percent in early
trading only to give away half the gains after data showed
private sector activity inching lower in August, with overall
business conditions remaining subdued.
In Turkey, the lira gained 0.2 percent despite
inflation data showing consumer prices had fallen by more than
expected, increasing the central bank's leeway to continue the
interest rate-cutting cycle at this month's meeting.
"The sharper-than-expected fall in Turkish inflation in
August, to 8.0 percent year-on-year, is likely to be used as
justification by the central bank for further modest interest
rate cuts," Capital Economics's William Jackson wrote in a note
to clients, also pointing to core inflation still being far
above the central bank's target range.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies also gained
against the euro, with Poland's zloty and Hungary's
forint both strengthening 0.3 percent.
In Croatia, the central bank called an auction to buy euros
from commercial banks to ease appreciation pressures on the
kuna, with the currency marginally weakening for a
third straight session.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 911.04 +11.43 +1.27 +14.72
Czech Rep 882.09 +6.38 +0.73 -7.76
Poland 1777.07 +9.52 +0.54 -4.41
Hungary 28367.01 +177.41 +0.63 +18.59
Romania 7008.11 +3.27 +0.05 +0.05
Greece 582.92 +0.79 +0.14 -7.67
Russia 982.01 +12.15 +1.25 +29.72
South Africa 47130.56 +157.94 +0.34 +2.91
Turkey 77464.49 +580.18 +0.75 +8.00
China 3072.79 +5.44 +0.18 -13.18
India 28532.11 +108.63 +0.38 +9.25
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.02 -0.07
Poland 4.35 4.36 +0.33 -2.06
Hungary 308.92 310.02 +0.36 +1.85
Romania 4.44 4.45 +0.04 +1.68
Serbia 123.13 123.06 -0.06 -1.35
Russia 64.66 65.13 +0.73 +12.82
Kazakhstan 340.46 341.76 +0.38 +0.01
Ukraine 26.70 26.65 -0.19 -10.29
South Africa 14.39 14.47 +0.56 +7.45
Kenya 101.10 101.10 -0.00 +1.09
Israel 3.76 3.76 -0.10 +3.26
Turkey 2.95 2.95 +0.10 -1.02
China 6.68 6.68 +0.03 -2.76
India 66.44 66.75 +0.48 -0.36
Brazil 3.25 3.26 +0.04 +21.67
Mexico 18.47 18.57 +0.57 -7.01
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 0 .00 7 68.11 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Gareth
Jones)