* MSCI EM stocks index falls 1 pct, biggest fall in 3 weeks
* Turkish markets sag after below forecast GDP
* Downgrade threatened Poland awaiting rating review
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 9 Emerging market stocks had a
bumpy landing on Friday after an otherwise strong weak, as a
nuclear test by North Korea rattled Asia and the ECB dashed
eastern Europe's hopes of another quick lift from its stimulus.
Poland and Turkey were high on investors' agenda as Warsaw
waited on a crucial credit rating review from Moody's later and
Ankara - also on a downgrade warning - reported sub-forecast
second-quarter GDP data.
The Turkish economy grew 3.1 percent year-on-year, below a
poll forecast of a 3.4 percent expansion, and first-quarter
growth was revised down to 4.7 percent from an earlier 4.8
percent.
That helped push the lira and Turkish shares down
0.3 percent, with both having already underperformed
most of the other big emerging markets this week.
MSCI's benchmark EM stocks index, which spans 27
countries, was also struggling. It was down 1 percent and on
course for its worst day in three weeks, although it was still
set to end the week almost 2 percent better off.
"We had the Turkish GDP data which was a bit weak although
household consumption was holding up and I wouldn't characterise
it as a big miss," said TD Securities senior emerging markets
strategist Paul Fage.
Most of the day's damage to EM stocks was done in Asia as
North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test, which set off a
blast more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. It also
said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a
ballistic missile.
South Korea's shares tumbled 1.25 percent and the
won, which is the best-performing emerging Asia currency
this year, fell despite the country's central bank keeping
interest rates steady.
Indian, Taiwanese, Philippine,
Indonesian and Russian stock markets dropped
between 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent.
China's consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest pace
in almost a year in August, pulled down by abating food costs,
data from Beijing had showed, although an encouraging moderation
in producer price deflation added to evidence of a steadying
economy.
In European trading the focus was squarely on Polish markets
ahead of Moody's review of the country's A2 credit rating. It
has the highest grade of all the main agencies but put Warsaw on
a downgrade warning in May.
It has since voiced concerns that a splurge in social
spending and plans to undo a rise in the retirement age could
see it breach the EU's 3 percent deficit rule. It may have been
relieved however to see plans for banks to refund Swiss franc
mortgage holders were scaled down last month.
Polish stocks were the regional underperformers as
they have been for the most of the last six months. They fell
0.7 percent on the day and are now down almost 11 percent since
March.
However the zloty was flat and ING's chief EMEA FX and
interest rate strategist Petr Krpata said FX forwards markets
pointed to no obvious drop over the next month.
"Basically the market doesn't expect a downgrade," he said.
Emerging Markets
Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 917.00 -10.29 -1.11 +15.47
Czech Rep 885.13 +0.33 +0.04 -7.45
Poland 1780.01 -13.47 -0.75 -4.26
Hungary 28604.89 +99.36 +0.35 +19.58
Romania 7039.77 -21.07 -0.30 +0.51
Greece 566.30 -0.28 -0.05 -10.30
Russia 997.87 -15.24 -1.50 +31.81
South Africa 46738.38 +149.67 +0.32 +2.05
Turkey 77609.98 -233.51 -0.30 +8.20
China 3078.85 -17.10 -0.55 -13.01
India 28893.04 -152.24 -0.52 +10.63
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)