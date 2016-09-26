By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Turkish stocks, bonds and the
lira sold off on Monday after a credit rating downgrade to junk
while rising unease over U.S. politics and a meeting of oil
exporters spurred broader emerging markets weakness.
Late on Friday, Moody's cut Turkey's sovereign rating to
'junk', citing worries about the rule of law after a failed
putsch and risks from a slowing economy in a move which could
push up the costs of borrowing for the country.
Stocks in Istanbul dropped 4 percent,
dollar-denominated bonds slipped across the curve while local
bond yields rose into double-digit territory and the lira
weakened around 1 percent against the dollar.
The assets later recovered some of the losses.
"You've had the coup, you have had various terrorist
attacks, you have a central bank that is cutting interest rates
and it is far from clear...that it should be cutting rates and
then the downgrade," said Paul Fage, senior emerging market
strategist at TD Securities.
"But that said, (Turkish assets) did not get killed by any
stretch of imagination and would have given investors positive
returns since the start of the year, and that is a reflection of
its high carry-currency and that we are still in a reasonably
risk-on environment for EM."
JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging debt
indexes, estimated earlier this year that a cut to junk could
force funds to dump around $10 billion worth of Turkish bonds
with over 10 percent of hard currency Turkish debt at risk of
forced selling
Emerging stocks also suffered. MSCI's index fell
1.3 percent - the steepest daily loss in two weeks - as focus
switched from central banks to American politics ahead of the
first U.S. presidential debate later in the day.
On currency markets Russia's rouble was trading flat
against the dollar as oil prices rose 0.5 percent
following a 4 percent drop on Friday.
OPEC and other big oil producers start a meeting in Algeria
later in the day where they will discuss a possible
output-limiting deal.
Israel's shekel weakened 0.2 percent ahead of a
central bank meeting where policy makers are expected to leave
interest rates unchanged for the 19th straight month after data
showed economic growth remains healthy even as a deflation trend
persists.
In central and eastern Europe, Polish stocks led losses on
bourses across the region, down 1.6 percent and extending losses
posted since Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday
that she would reshuffle her government.
The forint eased 0.2 percent to the euro, pulling
back from 16-month highs amid some unease caused by a blast on
the weekend in Budapest, while Hungarian stocks fell 0.7 percent
to one-week lows.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 906.38 -11.12 -1.21 +14.13
Czech Rep 866.18 -7.87 -0.90 -9.43
Poland 1736.32 -26.16 -1.48 -6.61
Hungary 27932.28 -187.81 -0.67 +16.77
Romania 6960.55 -39.72 -0.57 -0.62
Greece 565.15 -8.90 -1.55 -10.49
Russia 984.74 -9.20 -0.93 +30.08
South Africa 44671.53 -768.70 -1.69 -2.46
Turkey 76585.92 -3170.53 -3.98 +6.77
China 2981.25 -52.65 -1.74 -15.76
India 28299.96 -368.26 -1.28 +8.36
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.00 -0.02 -0.03
Poland 4.30 4.30 -0.06 -1.05
Hungary 306.50 305.81 -0.23 +2.66
Romania 4.45 4.45 +0.02 +1.64
Serbia 123.02 123.16 +0.11 -1.26
Russia 64.01 63.97 -0.05 +13.97
Kazakhstan 337.40 337.87 +0.14 +0.92
Ukraine 25.87 25.93 +0.23 -7.41
South Africa 13.68 13.71 +0.21 +13.02
Kenya 101.15 101.10 -0.05 +1.04
Israel 3.76 3.76 -0.14 +3.29
Turkey 2.98 2.97 -0.51 -2.17
China 6.67 6.67 +0.01 -2.65
India 66.69 66.70 +0.01 -0.74
Brazil 3.24 3.24 +0.03 +22.09
Mexico 19.82 19.78 -0.19 -13.36
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 360 4 .23 7 70.00 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:24 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at
2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Susan Thomas)