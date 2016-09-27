By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 Emerging stocks firmed 0.6
percent on Tuesday and Mexico's peso, a bellwether of emerging
market sentiment on U.S. elections, led currency gains with a 2
percent jump as investors cheered the outcome of the first
presidential debate.
While opinion polls show the two candidates neck-and-neck, a
CNN viewer poll after the debate showed 62 percent thought
Democrat Hillary Clinton had defeated Republican Donald Trump.
The latter is feared by markets for his controversial views on
immigration and global trade.
The peso, seen as most vulnerable to a Trump win, steadily
firmed off record lows as the debate progressed to post its
biggest one-day gain since February as investors unwound
short peso positions that have more than doubled since August,
according to CFTC data.
"After its recent underperformance the Mexican peso was
probably the most undervalued EM currency around and market
positioning compared to historical terms is the most stretched
short it can be," said Danske Bank analyst Jakob Christensen.
"If there is any indication that Trump won't win, or Clinton
is gaining momentum, or she wins the debate like last night, the
market is extremely sensitive and you could have a strong
downward move in the dollar/Mexican peso cross."
Trump has vowed to slap tariffs on Mexican imports,
renegotiate trade deals and build a border wall to keep out
Mexican immigrants. All that has pushed the peso around 12
percent lower this year, forcing interest rate rises.
The central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points (bps) this Thursday to 4.25 percent.
Mexican credit default swaps (CDS) traded flat at 174 bps,
a touch off recent three-month highs.
LIRA REBOUNDS
Other emerging currencies also gained, with the lira up 0.4
percent from six-week lows hit on Monday after Turkey's
sovereign rating was cut to junk by Moody's, potentially forcing
many funds to exit.
While there are estimates of potentially $10 billion in
outflows from Turkish bonds as a result of forced selling by
conservative funds, there is little sign of this so far as
yields fell at Monday's debt auction.
"This may indicate that external factors (dominate) as the
negative G3 real rates and hunt for yield overrules potential
outflows," BNP Paribas told clients.
Turkish stocks which closed Monday 4 percent lower,
rebounded 0.7 percent. Dollar bonds
steadied after falling about 2 cents across the curve
.
South Africa's rand jumped 1.3 percent, while in
Asia, the Korean won rose 1 percent and the Philippine peso rose
off seven-year lows . Many Asian countries could
suffer if Trump scraps trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership once elected.
The Chinese yuan was flat, with state-run banks seen selling
dollars.
"The general fear that Trump would try to restrict bilateral
trade agreements vis-à-vis a host of countries ... It could set
off a global race for protectionism," Christensen said.
Emerging stocks bounced 0.6 percent led by Hong
Kong, which gained 1 percent.
One outlier was the Saudi equity index, which fell almost 3
percent to seven-month lows after the government
announced austerity measures on Monday, including cutting
ministers' salaries and civil servants' perks
However, emerging equities are 3 percent off 13-month highs
hit this month, while dollar bond spreads over Treasuries are 15
bps above recent one-year lows as the U.S. election
jitters come on top of unease that central banks are reluctant
to extend unorthodox monetary policies.
Bond issuance is starting to re-emerge, with Oman opening a
tap of its 2021 and 2026 bonds and Bahrain hoping to issue next
week after its planned deal earlier in the year was more or less
wrecked by an S&P ratings downgrade.
(1 euro = 7.5002 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 910.53 +5.04 +0.56 +14.66
Czech Rep 868.17 -0.93 -0.11 -9.22
Poland 1734.27 -5.78 -0.33 -6.72
Hungary 27775.80 +90.50 +0.33 +16.12
Romania 6944.00 -11.06 -0.16 -0.86
Greece 563.43 -0.16 -0.03 -10.76
Russia 979.57 -7.26 -0.74 +29.39
South Africa 44745.80 -218.11 -0.49 -2.30
Turkey 77024.34 +298.61 +0.39 +7.39
China 2997.88 +17.45 +0.59 -15.29
India 28339.08 +44.80 +0.16 +8.51
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.06 -0.07
Poland 4.29 4.30 +0.17 -0.76
Hungary 306.50 306.81 +0.10 +2.66
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.62
Serbia 123.05 123.09 +0.03 -1.28
Russia 63.87 63.87 -0.00 +14.21
Kazakhstan 336.95 336.50 -0.13 +1.05
Ukraine 25.77 25.87 +0.39 -7.05
South Africa 13.57 13.68 +0.85 +13.97
Kenya 101.25 101.20 -0.05 +0.94
Israel 3.75 3.75 -0.03 +3.69
Turkey 2.97 2.98 +0.24 -1.89
China 6.67 6.67 +0.00 -2.64
India 66.46 66.60 +0.21 -0.39
Brazil 3.24 3.24 -0.06 +22.15
Mexico 19.56 19.87 +1.56 -12.24
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 363 -3 .00 7 68.19 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)