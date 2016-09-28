By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, Sept 28
LONDON, Sept 28 Emerging equities edged off
one-week lows on Wednesday, tracking a bounce in developed
markets, but emerging currencies remained under pressure with
the rouble slipping ahead of oil producer talks as hopes faded
for a deal to curb output.
The benchmark emerging stocks index rose 0.13
percent after European markets opened stronger helped by a 3
percent rise in Deutsche Bank shares, climbing off a
record low.
The bank has been hit by a $14 billion fine over claims that
it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities and, like other euro zone
lenders, has been squeezed by the European Central Bank's low
interest rates.
The rebound helped ease some of the angst that had dampened
investor appetite for riskier assets in Asian trading, which saw
Chinese mainland shares down 0.3 percent and Korean
stocks down 0.47 percent.
"The European markets may have reassessed and maybe some of
the fears about Deutsche Bank have faded," said William Jackson,
senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "More
generally, there is a bit of stabilisation after a volatile few
days."
Turkish stocks rose 0.4 percent, Budapest
was up 0.6 percent, and Moscow was up 0.4 percent.
Currencies remained under pressure, however, with the
Russian rouble one of the biggest fallers.
It weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar as hopes faded
that informal talks between oil producers today would find a
compromise to ease the global crude glut. The Kazkahstan
tenge also slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar.
Iran has already rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia to
limit its oil output, reducing the likelihood of a deal being
struck.
"The Saudis are quite happy to keep oil prices low to
squeeze out high cost producers and it doesn't want to do
anything that will benefit Iran," said Jackson. "It's unlikely
we will see something that will fundamentally alter the outlook
for oil prices."
Most Middle Eastern stock markets were in the red, with
Saudi Arabia down almost 2 percent to touch its lowest
level since mid-February.
The Mexican peso also slipped 0.2 percent after
soaring 2.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, its best
one-day gain since February.
The sharp rise came on the back of a U.S. presidential
debate in which Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton was judged
the victor over Republican Donald Trump.
The peso is seen as a bellweather of emerging market
sentiment on U.S. elections because of Trump's views on curbing
immigration and erecting barriers to trade.
"The peso is clearly undervalued but there is this Trump
factor and until Nov 8 it will remain volatile," said Murat
Toprak, an FX strategist at HSBC. "Foreign participation in the
local bond market is so high, there is a risk of capital
outflows."
Mexican five-year credit default swaps were
trading at 167 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, according to
Markit data, down from three month highs of 174 bps touched on
Tuesday.
The yield premium paid by Mexican sovereign bonds over U.S.
Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Diversified also
narrowed by four bps on the day to 292 bps.
Mexico's central bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected
to raise rates by 50 basis points, but a number of investors
trimmed their bets on interest rate hikes following the peso's
rally on Tuesday.
The Turkish lira lost 0.1 percent against the dollar,
with the finance minister saying Turkey would take action on the
issues highlighted by Moody's after it was downgraded to junk.
Growth this year is expected to come in below 4 percent.
Asian currencies were mixed, with Indonesia's rupiah
hitting a 17-month peak on inflows linked to a tax amnesty
programme but the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.4 pct after
overnight pressure on the oil price.
The Polish zloty weakened 0.2 percent against the
euro but the Czech crown held steady ahead of
Thursday's central bank meeting.
Jackson said there had been some speculation that the bank
might exit the cap on the crown earlier than expected, fuelling
inflows into the bond market and pushing down short term yields.
However, a Reuters poll found that 13 out of 17 analysts
expect the bank to leave its weak crown policy unchanged.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 912.00 +0.87 +0.10 +14.84
Czech Rep 866.34 -2.76 -0.32 -9.41
Poland 1737.74 +4.93 +0.28 -6.53
Hungary 27647.02 +165.98 +0.60 +15.58
Romania 6951.43 +38.35 +0.55 -0.76
Greece 568.07 +5.67 +1.01 -10.02
Russia 976.54 +3.36 +0.35 +28.99
South Africa 44778.95 +381.82 +0.86 -2.22
Turkey 77434.62 +273.95 +0.36 +7.96
China 2988.13 -10.05 -0.34 -15.57
India 28335.17 +111.47 +0.39 +8.49
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 26.99 26.99 +0.01 +0.04
Poland 4.29 4.28 -0.26 -0.73
Hungary 307.52 307.45 -0.02 +2.32
Romania 4.44 4.45 +0.11 +1.75
Serbia 123.10 123.09 -0.01 -1.32
Russia 63.94 63.63 -0.48 +14.10
Kazakhstan 336.98 336.40 -0.17 +1.04
Ukraine 25.81 25.77 -0.15 -7.20
South Africa 13.46 13.44 -0.17 +14.84
Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99
Israel 3.76 3.74 -0.33 +3.52
Turkey 2.98 2.97 -0.09 -2.01
China 6.67 6.67 -0.03 -2.68
India 66.45 66.40 -0.08 -0.38
Brazil 3.23 3.23 +0.01 +22.46
Mexico 19.43 19.39 -0.21 -11.61
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 365 0 .02 7 69.59 1