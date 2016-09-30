By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Sept 30 Emerging stocks and currencies
booked more losses on Friday, tracking major bourses spooked by
Deutsche Bank's woes, but developing countries' equities and
some of the main currencies were still on track for monthly and
quarterly gains.
MSCI's main emerging index fell 1.2 percent on the
day with stock markets around the world well in the red amid
concerns over the health of Germany's largest bank. The index
was heading for a weekly loss, but a rally in previous weeks
helped to lift it 1 percent higher for September in its fourth
straight month of gains.
Emerging currencies suffered on the day. Russia's rouble
weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar after oil prices
slipped amid doubts that OPEC's first planned output cut
in eight years, agreed earlier in the week, would lead to a
substantial cut in output.
South Africa's rand matched those falls, though both
currencies had strengthened over the past month and were on
track for their third straight quarter of gains.
U.S. data next week is set to keep investors on their toes,
with September non-farm payroll numbers expected to provide more
clues on Friday of the chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike in December, which is still seen at around 50-50.
"The positive sentiment towards emerging markets will
continue well into the fourth quarter, the dollar is strong and
it is a sell-dollar, buy-EM sort of market," said Per
Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.
"But before payrolls, people always square up their
positions and become more cautious, so I think we'll probably
see a bit more of a sideways move next week."
Across central and eastern Europe bourses slipped, weighed
down by a drop in financial stocks while currencies also felt
the heat.
Polish stocks fell 0.3 percent on the day and more
than 2 percent on the week while the zloty weakened 0.2 percent
against the euro across both as a cabinet reshuffle
put pressure on assets of the region's largest economy.
"Poland had a new finance minister - I don't expect much
policy change, it is more reflecting a power struggle within the
government," said SEB's Hammarlund.
In Hungary, stocks fell 1 percent and the forint
slipped 0.2 percent ahead of a referendum on the EU's
migrant quotas due on Sunday.
A strong majority of Hungarian voters is expected to reject
the European Union's migrant quotas, even though the turnout may
not be high enough to make the vote valid.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 902.24 -11.15 -1.22 +13.61
Czech Rep 861.44 -13.13 -1.50 -9.92
Poland 1724.24 -6.21 -0.36 -7.26
Hungary 27700.52 -288.16 -1.03 +15.80
Romania 6943.43 -37.60 -0.54 -0.87
Greece 563.25 -4.99 -0.88 -10.79
Russia 983.42 -14.75 -1.48 +29.90
South Africa 45826.32 -269.06 -0.58 +0.06
Turkey 76418.58 -658.22 -0.85 +6.54
China 3005.51 +7.03 +0.23 -15.08
India 27895.19 +67.66 +0.24 +6.81
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.08
Poland 4.31 4.30 -0.25 -1.27
Hungary 309.03 308.34 -0.22 +1.82
Romania 4.45 4.45 +0.02 +1.51
Serbia 123.22 123.17 -0.04 -1.42
Russia 63.26 62.92 -0.53 +15.32
Kazakhstan 335.70 335.00 -0.21 +1.43
Ukraine 25.88 25.81 -0.27 -7.45
South Africa 14.03 13.88 -1.08 +10.19
Kenya 101.10 101.20 +0.10 +1.09
Israel 3.75 3.75 -0.12 +3.58
Turkey 3.00 3.00 -0.14 -2.87
China 6.67 6.67 -0.06 -2.65
India 66.63 66.80 +0.26 -0.65
Brazil 3.26 3.26 -0.02 +21.51
Mexico 19.62 19.52 -0.48 -12.46
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 365 2 .05 7 71.32 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:11 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at
2130 GMT.
