LONDON Oct 20 Emerging equities touched a one-week high on Thursday with the Mexican peso hitting a six-week peak after the final U.S. presidential debate before the Nov. 8 election gave no clear boost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was again judged the winner of the debate according to a snap CNN poll, although Trump, who has seen his ratings come under pressure recently, said he may not accept the outcome of the election if he loses.

The peso, the chief proxy for market pricing of Trump's chances, firmed to 18.455 per dollar in Asian trading after the debate's conclusion, its highest level since Sept. 8. It later gave up some of those gains, retreating 0.3 percent, after European traders arrived at their desks.

"It has been driven to a degree by opinion polls in the U.S. and it strengthens when there's a higher likelihood of Hillary Clinton winning," said William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

Trump's threats to tear up a U.S. free trade deal with Mexico and block remittances sent home by Mexicans living in the United States to fund a border wall pushed the peso to record lows last month.

It has rallied over 7 percent since, but Jackson said that with the election out of the way, fundamental factors such as the current account position and weak oil prices could reassert themselves.

The benchmark emerging stocks index traded flat after touching one-week highs earlier in the session, helped by a decent performance in big Asian constituents such as Taiwan , which rose 0.36 percent to a 15-month high.

Hong Kong stocks rose 0.3 percent but mainland Chinese stocks delivered a lacklustre performance. European bourses were similarly patchy, with a 0.25 percent rise in Polish shares offset by a 0.7 percent fall in Russian dollar-denominated stocks.

The Russian rouble also weakened 0.4 percent against the dollar, as Brent crude futures dipped towards $52 a barrel after a rally on Wednesday.

Oil producer Saudi Arabia's stocks bounced over 1 percent, however, with investors cheered by the kingdom's $17.5 billion mega-bond sale, which could help unclog liquidity in the economy.

The international bond saw heavy grey-market trading early on Thursday, with the prices of all three tranches rising from the re-offer price, traders said.

Five-year credit default swaps for Saudi narrowed seven basis points (bps) to 136 bps, according to Markit data, the lowest level since early December 2015.

The Turkish lira weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar ahead of a central bank meeting at which it is expected to cut the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent.

Jackson at Capital Economics said that if the central bank does cut, he expects little impact on financial markets as the move was largely priced in. It was also likely to mark the end of the easing cycle.

"The inflation outlook is still pretty poor, the current account deficit is widening, they may be cautious because of upcoming hikes by the U.S. Fed and the currency has already weakened quite a bit over the past few weeks. So they could stay on hold after this meeting," he said.

The South African rand slipped 0.7 percent, with central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago saying the bank may be nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, whilst setting a high bar for a rate cut.

The Brazilian real was steady after the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday, opting for a modest 25 bps cut, but warning it could go for steeper cuts in future.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 913.56 +0.21 +0.02 +15.04

Czech Rep 918.91 -3.59 -0.39 -3.91

Poland 1748.05 +3.52 +0.20 -5.98

Hungary 29182.55 +14.55 +0.05 +22.00

Romania 6873.77 -4.23 -0.06 -1.86

Greece 594.95 +1.93 +0.33 -5.77

Russia 988.53 -6.70 -0.67 +30.58

South Africa 44841.02 -98.74 -0.22 -2.09

Turkey 79408.87 +199.03 +0.25 +10.71

China 3084.76 +0.04 +0.00 -12.84

India 28111.23 +126.86 +0.45 +7.63

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.06 -0.00

Poland 4.32 4.31 -0.27 -1.37

Hungary 306.81 306.57 -0.08 +2.55

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.14 +0.36

Serbia 122.99 122.99 -0.00 -1.24

Russia 62.42 62.18 -0.39 +16.87

Kazakhstan 330.30 331.60 +0.39 +3.09

Ukraine 25.69 25.68 -0.04 -6.77

South Africa 13.92 13.83 -0.65 +11.07

Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89

Israel 3.83 3.83 +0.05 +1.49

Turkey 3.07 3.06 -0.33 -5.02

China 6.74 6.74 -0.01 -3.65

India 66.75 66.64 -0.17 -0.83

Brazil 3.17 3.17 -0.03 +24.93

Mexico 18.57 18.51 -0.35 -7.55

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 361 -1 .08 7 65.67 1

