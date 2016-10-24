* Yuan slips to fresh six-year lows
* Analysts see shift in tone from Turkish central bank
* Fed officials' comments cement expectations of Dec rise
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 24 Emerging equities rose on Monday
to two-week highs as a strong performance in Asia extended into
European trading, while the South African rand and Turkish lira
made gains despite a strong dollar, but China's yuan slipped to
fresh six-year lows.
The benchmark emerging stocks index was up 0.7
percent as risk appetite returned, with gains of 1.2 percent in
mainland China and almost 1 percent in Hong
Kong setting the tone.
Chinese shares touched two-month highs after coal miners and
steelmakers rose sharply on signs that commodity prices may
sustain their gains due to tighter supply as a result of
Beijing's move to reduce capacity in those sectors.
The improved investor sentiment was echoed in emerging
Europe with Russian dollar-denominated stocks and
Turkish shares up around 1 percent, the latter at
one-month highs, while Polish shares rose 0.9 percent.
Some emerging market currencies also made decent gains,
despite the dollar trading near nine-month highs after
recent hawkish comments from Fed officials cemented expectations
of a December rate rise.
Amongst the stronger performers was the South African rand
which firmed 0.7 percent. This followed ANC parliamentary
chief whip Jackson Mthembu's comments on Sunday urging its top
leaders to quit, saying fraud charges against Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan reflected an abuse of power to settle scores
within the party.
"There is definitely an underlying adjustment going on in
the economy but the political noise just overshadows it, and it
has become the number one beta currency now, the real proxy for
EM," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset
Manager.
The Turkish lira also firmed 0.2 percent, clawing
back some ground after recent weakness.
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, said there had been a shift in tone from the
Turkish central bank last week, which left interest rates on
hold when most analysts had expected it to cut.
"That suggests there might be a slight shift towards a more
prudent approach to monetary policy," he said.
The Russian rouble also gained 0.25 percent as oil
prices headed back up towards $52 a barrel but China's
yuan continued its steady decline, slipping
to a fresh six-year low against the dollar.
The Czech crown exchange rate implied in the six-month
forwards market jumped to its strongest level in
six weeks, with investors expecting the currency to firm after
the central bank abandons the cap that keeps the crown on the
weaker side of 27.
Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said on Saturday
that the bank would exit the cap once it sees its inflation
target fulfilled in a sustainable manner.
Late on Friday, ratings agency Moody's upgraded Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras, which
has approved settlements for four lawsuits sought by investors
in New York's federal court, estimating a provision of $353
million to cover the costs.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison
Williams)