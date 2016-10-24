* Yuan slips to fresh six-year lows

* Analysts see shift in tone from Turkish central bank

* Fed officials' comments cement expectations of Dec rise

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Oct 24 Emerging equities rose on Monday to two-week highs as a strong performance in Asia extended into European trading, while the South African rand and Turkish lira made gains despite a strong dollar, but China's yuan slipped to fresh six-year lows.

The benchmark emerging stocks index was up 0.7 percent as risk appetite returned, with gains of 1.2 percent in mainland China and almost 1 percent in Hong Kong setting the tone.

Chinese shares touched two-month highs after coal miners and steelmakers rose sharply on signs that commodity prices may sustain their gains due to tighter supply as a result of Beijing's move to reduce capacity in those sectors.

The improved investor sentiment was echoed in emerging Europe with Russian dollar-denominated stocks and Turkish shares up around 1 percent, the latter at one-month highs, while Polish shares rose 0.9 percent.

Some emerging market currencies also made decent gains, despite the dollar trading near nine-month highs after recent hawkish comments from Fed officials cemented expectations of a December rate rise.

Amongst the stronger performers was the South African rand which firmed 0.7 percent. This followed ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu's comments on Sunday urging its top leaders to quit, saying fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reflected an abuse of power to settle scores within the party.

"There is definitely an underlying adjustment going on in the economy but the political noise just overshadows it, and it has become the number one beta currency now, the real proxy for EM," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Manager.

The Turkish lira also firmed 0.2 percent, clawing back some ground after recent weakness.

William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said there had been a shift in tone from the Turkish central bank last week, which left interest rates on hold when most analysts had expected it to cut.

"That suggests there might be a slight shift towards a more prudent approach to monetary policy," he said.

The Russian rouble also gained 0.25 percent as oil prices headed back up towards $52 a barrel but China's yuan continued its steady decline, slipping to a fresh six-year low against the dollar.

The Czech crown exchange rate implied in the six-month forwards market jumped to its strongest level in six weeks, with investors expecting the currency to firm after the central bank abandons the cap that keeps the crown on the weaker side of 27.

Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said on Saturday that the bank would exit the cap once it sees its inflation target fulfilled in a sustainable manner.

Late on Friday, ratings agency Moody's upgraded Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, which has approved settlements for four lawsuits sought by investors in New York's federal court, estimating a provision of $353 million to cover the costs.

