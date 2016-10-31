LONDON Oct 31 The South African rand rallied to
four-week highs on Monday after fraud charges against Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan were dismissed. But broader emerging
assets were lacklustre, with stocks set for the first monthly
fall since May.
The rand firmed 1.6 percent against the dollar and
government bonds rallied after the state prosecutor said he was
satisfied Gordan, who is popular with investors and businesses,
did not intend to act unlawfully.
The yield on South Africa's benchmark 2026 bond issue
fell 12.5 basis points (bps) to three-week lows of 8.75
percent. The yield premium paid by South African
sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasuries narrowed by
11 bps on the day to 281 basis points, the lowest in nearly a
month.
South Africa's banking index rose 2.8 percent but
Johannesburg shares were still down 0.4 percent.
"It's good news the charges were dropped but this does not
necessarily remove the possibility that South Africa will be
downgraded in December," Roxana Hulea, a strategist at Societe
Generale, said, referring to the possibility of agencies cutting
South Africa's credit rating to so-called "junk" from the
current investment grade.
"I wouldn't say this is the end of it. Going into ... next
year we will continue to be in this environment, plagued by a
lot of political news and headlines which will drive markets."
South Africa's large current account deficit means it is
extremely vulnerable to tighter monetary policy in the United
States.
MSCI's emerging equity index slipped 0.1 percent
with export-driven Asian economies feeling the heat on news of
an FBI review of U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's
emails.
The fresh investigation, announced just a week before the
U.S. election, has unsettled investors in manufacturing-led
emerging markets, given Republican candidate Donald Trump's
protectionist policies.
Hong Kong shares slipped to two-month lows, whilst
South Korean stocks were down 0.6 percent to a
seven-week low.
"There's a general fear that a Trump presidency would be bad
for emerging markets and lead to a flight to safety," said
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital
Economics.
The Mexican peso firmed 0.24 percent, climbing off
three-week lows hit on Friday when the FBI news broke
. The peso is seen as a barometer of the market's
perception of who will win the U.S. election, as Mexico sends 80
percent of its exports to the United States.
With both China and Mexico facing potential trade tariffs in
the event of a Trump victory, Jackson said there were concerns
about the impact on their economies and whether their currencies
would need to weaken further to restore competitiveness.
The Chinese yuan has lost 1.4 percent against the
dollar in October, hitting six-year lows, though it rose on
Monday as the central bank set its daily guidance rate at the
strongest in more than a month.
South Korea's won was 0.3 percent firmer against the
dollar, bouncing off three-and-a-half month lows, but was still
set to end the month down 3.6 percent. President Park Geun-hye
is facing a deepening crisis over allegations that a friend
exerted inappropriate influence over her.
The Turkish lira was flat but still trading near
record lows hit on Friday after Turkey stepped up a crackdown in
the wake of July's failed coup, sacking another 10,000 civil
servants and closing 15 more media outlets.
Third-quarter tourism revenues fell 32.7 percent
year-on-year and the trade deficit widened to $4.36 billion in
September, the latest data showed.
"Today's move is pretty small but the lira is
underperforming other currencies," said Jackson. "This is a
currency that has an economy with large vulnerabilities."
The Russian rouble weakened 0.3 percent against the
dollar as oil prices dipped below $50 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)