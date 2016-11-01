LONDON Nov 1 Emerging stocks posted a second
day of gains on Tuesday after solid manufacturing data suggested
a sustained economic growth upswing in several countries, while
South African assets held close to multi-week highs.
MSCI's emerging equity index has risen for five straight
months thanks to dovish central banks, but purchasing managers
(PMI) data hints that domestic growth has turned a corner. This
may extend the gains despite near-term uncertainty from U.S.
elections and a possible U.S. rate rise in December.
The index rose 0.3 percent led by a 1.3 percent
rise in Hong Kong as Chinese October manufacturing grew
faster than predicted. Elsewhere, Indian output hit a two-year
high, while Russian and Turkish numbers were the strongest in
four years and eight months respectively.
Czech PMI hit five-month highs.
South Korean exports - an Asian trade barometer - fell at a
slower pace, pointing to some improvement in global
demand.
The outlook is however clouded by next week's U.S. election,
where latest polls show a narrower lead for Democrat Hillary
Clinton against Republican Donald Trump. The latter is viewed as
a risk for emerging markets, given his protectionist stance on
trade.
"Some things seem to have changed in terms of sentiment over
the past couple of months, a couple of things seem to have
turned around a bit. Whether this tells anything in terms of
better market prospects, I am not sure," said Tatha Ghose, an
economist at Commerzbank.
"(The better data) actually increases the possibility the
Fed will hike rates in December and will not be too reticent
about signalling further rate rises."
South African assets steadied after sharp gains on Monday
when markets cheered the state prosecutor's decision to drop
fraud charges against respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
The rand eased off five-week highs to the dollar.
South Africa also posted an unexpected trade surplus in
September, with exports rising 10 percent as the impact of rand
weakness was felt.
But the country is still at risk of losing its investment
grade rating, with President Jacob Zuma facing several legal
challenges, including accusations that the wealthy Gupta family
exerted undue influence over him. He denies the accusations.
Credit Suisse said a court ruling asking Zuma to face the
charges would embolden those calling for his resignation.
"The withdrawal of the charges against Gordhan could
possibly provide only temporary relief, as the multi-faceted
political struggle within the ruling ANC plays out," Credit
Suisse wrote. "The risk of negative actions by credit ratings
agencies remains high, in our view."
Egypt's central bank kept its exchange rate steady at 8.8
pounds per dollar at its weekly dollar auction but the
currency traded beyond 10 per dollar in the NDF market and hit
18.8 pounds in the black market.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 906.62 +1.53 +0.17 +14.16
Czech Rep 913.87 -7.91 -0.86 -4.44
Poland 1814.66 -3.13 -0.17 -2.39
Hungary 29802.79 +113.10 +0.38 +24.59
Romania 6812.72 +1.66 +0.02 -2.74
Greece 588.37 -2.76 -0.47 -6.81
Russia 993.94 +5.20 +0.53 +31.29
South Africa 44311.82 +292.43 +0.66 -3.24
Turkey 78824.42 +288.25 +0.37 +9.90
China 3122.03 +21.54 +0.69 -11.79
India 27893.77 -36.44 -0.13 +6.80
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.01 -0.08
Poland 4.31 4.31 -0.09 -1.20
Hungary 307.52 308.05 +0.17 +2.32
Romania 4.50 4.51 +0.06 +0.37
Serbia 122.84 122.81 -0.02 -1.12
Russia 63.18 63.32 +0.21 +15.46
Kazakhstan 336.15 335.50 -0.19 +1.29
Ukraine 25.57 25.50 -0.28 -6.34
South Africa 13.54 13.46 -0.57 +14.21
Kenya 101.35 101.50 +0.15 +0.84
Israel 3.83 3.83 -0.03 +1.46
Turkey 3.10 3.09 -0.28 -5.96
China 6.77 6.77 +0.03 -4.12
India 66.75 66.68 -0.10 -0.82
Brazil 3.20 3.19 -0.34 +23.78
Mexico 18.85 18.86 +0.03 -8.93
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 361 -2 .03 7 60.02 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:54 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)