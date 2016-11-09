LONDON Nov 9 Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election set off a tidal wave of selling across emerging markets, taking equities to three-month lows as the Mexican peso led massive currency falls.

Trump, feared by markets because of his controversial views on trade, immigration and taxation, pulled off a stunning upset, sending markets into a tailspin in early trading. Some of the early losses were pared, but the flight to safe-haven trades remained undeterred.

Mexican assets were at the forefront of selling, with the peso plunging as much as 13 percent at one point before snapping back to trade around 9 percent lower by 1000 GMT. Europe-listed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slumped as much as 10 percent

The Mexican central bank, which has said a Trump presidency will hit the country "like a hurricane", is expected to raise interest rates by around 150 basis points to protect the currency.

Other moves were more muted as the dollar weakened against major currencies, although trade-reliant Asian markets lost heavily, with the Philippine peso falling to a seven-year trough.

"The uncertainties surrounding the future economic and political outlook of the world's biggest economy will likely cast a long shadow over emerging markets," HSBC chief EM economist Murat Ulgen said in a note entitled: "Trump victory is a game changer for EM"

"Risk aversion will likely cause EM financial stress to rise," he added.

Major market moves across emerging markets:

* MSCI's emerging equity index tumbled as much as 3.25 percent at one point before snapping back to trade 2 percent lower.

* Average emerging dollar bond yield premia over Treasuries stood four basis points wider after earlier blowing out as much as eight bps to 340 bps.

* Among the big losers was Ukraine, possibly because of a perception that Trump is favourably inclined towards Kiev's nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine dollar bonds fell as much as 2 cents, with yields on the Ukraine sub-index widening 45 basis points, sharply underperforming the overall index.

* There are also fears geopolitical fallout will hit oil exporters, who will bear the brunt of any recession triggered by Trump policies. Recently issued Saudi bonds weakened more than one cent and the Middle East sub-index of the JPM index widened 14 basis points, driven by an 84 bps increase in Iraq. "For a while, at least, this may lead to further increases in defence and security spending by Saudi and other GCC states," Stuart Culverhouse at Exotix told clients.

* Trump's anti-trade rhetoric on the campaign trail has also raised concern that both exports and investment will be hit in Asia and especially China, the world's biggest exporter. A reduction in Beijing's trade surplus could also exacerbate capital flight, pressuring the yuan. Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares fell more than 2 percent and mainland markets fell 0.6 percent. The yuan firmed slightly against the weaker dollar but fell 1.4 percent against the rallying yen.

WINNERS?

But the sea of red may hide potential winners.

* Before the election, many investors bought the rouble . Politics aside, Russian assets, backed by a current account surplus, are seen as less vulnerable to global turmoil than the Mexican peso or the Turkish lira. The rouble traded flat against the dollar on Thursday. "We still have the long rouble trade on, that is unchallenged. And we have Russian credits on as most-preferred," said Michael Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management, though he cautioned that a declining oil price might offset some of the Russia bullishness.

* Russian markets were closed for a holiday, but the rouble jumped 10 percent against the Mexican peso to a two-year high, according to Reuters data. It gained one percent against the lira and two percent against the South African rand.

* Bolliger also favours Brazilian real and Indian rupee, with the latter falling only 0.3 percent on the day. Both economies are relatively closed, with big populations, and Brazil is starting to emerge from a long recession. "These are our three high-conviction calls and we will probably have a bias to add a bit more," he added.

* Once the dust settles, the key question is what the U.S. Federal Reserve and other developed central banks might do. Many reckon the impact of the election will force the Fed to hold off raising interest rates in December, which in turn could support emerging assets. "In an extended environment of accommodative monetary policy from developed markets, most emerging currencies will have less downside and could enter a relief rally phase if global growth conditions remain favourable," Societe Generale analysts wrote.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 884.31 -18.14 -2.01 +11.35

Czech Rep 900.00 +2.05 +0.23 -5.89

Poland 1766.85 -16.37 -0.92 -4.96

Hungary 30232.35 -116.10 -0.38 +26.39

Romania 6761.89 -48.79 -0.72 -3.46

Greece 576.88 -5.32 -0.91 -8.63

Russia 987.62 +14.96 +1.54 +30.46

South Africa 44299.45 +99.66 +0.23 -3.27

Turkey 75797.21 -570.58 -0.75 +5.67

China 3128.77 -19.12 -0.61 -11.60

India 27209.92 -381.22 -1.38 +4.18

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.08

Poland 4.34 4.33 -0.33 -1.91

Hungary 305.25 305.03 -0.07 +3.08

Romania 4.51 4.50 -0.07 +0.30

Serbia 123.04 123.04 +0.00 -1.28

Russia 63.87 63.85 -0.04 +14.22

Kazakhstan 340.90 340.13 -0.23 -0.12

Ukraine 25.56 25.56 +0.01 -6.28

South Africa 13.56 13.18 -2.81 +14.02

Kenya 101.60 101.50 -0.10 +0.59

Israel 3.80 3.80 +0.01 +2.32

Turkey 3.19 3.15 -1.21 -8.64

China 6.78 6.78 +0.11 -4.20

India 66.49 66.24 -0.38 -0.44

Brazil 3.18 3.17 -0.34 +24.55

Mexico 20.03 18.30 -8.66 -14.29

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 351 -2 .16 7 63.68 1

All data taken from Reuters at 09:50 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5 For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see