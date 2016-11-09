LONDON Nov 9 Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election set off a tidal wave of selling across
emerging markets, taking equities to three-month lows as the
Mexican peso led massive currency falls.
Trump, feared by markets because of his controversial views
on trade, immigration and taxation, pulled off a stunning upset,
sending markets into a tailspin in early trading. Some of the
early losses were pared, but the flight to safe-haven trades
remained undeterred.
Mexican assets were at the forefront of selling, with the
peso plunging as much as 13 percent at one point before snapping
back to trade around 9 percent lower by 1000 GMT.
Europe-listed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slumped as
much as 10 percent
The Mexican central bank, which has said a Trump presidency
will hit the country "like a hurricane", is expected to raise
interest rates by around 150 basis points to protect the
currency.
Other moves were more muted as the dollar weakened against
major currencies, although trade-reliant Asian markets
lost heavily, with the Philippine peso falling to a seven-year
trough.
"The uncertainties surrounding the future economic and
political outlook of the world's biggest economy will likely
cast a long shadow over emerging markets," HSBC chief EM
economist Murat Ulgen said in a note entitled: "Trump victory is
a game changer for EM"
"Risk aversion will likely cause EM financial stress to
rise," he added.
Major market moves across emerging markets:
* MSCI's emerging equity index tumbled as much as
3.25 percent at one point before snapping back to trade 2
percent lower.
* Average emerging dollar bond yield premia over Treasuries
stood four basis points wider after earlier blowing out as much
as eight bps to 340 bps.
* Among the big losers was Ukraine, possibly because of a
perception that Trump is favourably inclined towards Kiev's
nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine dollar bonds
fell as much as 2 cents, with yields on the Ukraine sub-index
widening 45 basis points, sharply underperforming the overall
index.
* There are also fears geopolitical fallout will hit oil
exporters, who will bear the brunt of any recession triggered by
Trump policies. Recently issued Saudi bonds weakened more than
one cent and the Middle East sub-index of the
JPM index widened 14 basis points, driven by an 84 bps increase
in Iraq. "For a while, at least, this may lead to further
increases in defence and security spending by Saudi and other
GCC states," Stuart Culverhouse at Exotix told clients.
* Trump's anti-trade rhetoric on the campaign trail has also
raised concern that both exports and investment will be hit in
Asia and especially China, the world's biggest exporter. A
reduction in Beijing's trade surplus could also exacerbate
capital flight, pressuring the yuan. Hong Kong-listed Chinese
shares fell more than 2 percent and mainland markets fell
0.6 percent. The yuan firmed slightly against the weaker dollar
but fell 1.4 percent against the rallying yen.
WINNERS?
But the sea of red may hide potential winners.
* Before the election, many investors bought the rouble
. Politics aside, Russian assets, backed by a current
account surplus, are seen as less vulnerable to global turmoil
than the Mexican peso or the Turkish lira. The rouble traded
flat against the dollar on Thursday. "We still have the long
rouble trade on, that is unchallenged. And we have Russian
credits on as most-preferred," said Michael Bolliger, head of
emerging market asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management,
though he cautioned that a declining oil price might offset some
of the Russia bullishness.
* Russian markets were closed for a holiday, but the rouble
jumped 10 percent against the Mexican peso to a
two-year high, according to Reuters data. It gained one percent
against the lira and two percent against the South African rand.
* Bolliger also favours Brazilian real and Indian rupee,
with the latter falling only 0.3 percent on the day. Both
economies are relatively closed, with big populations, and
Brazil is starting to emerge from a long recession. "These
are our three high-conviction calls and we will probably have a
bias to add a bit more," he added.
* Once the dust settles, the key question is what the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other developed central banks might do. Many
reckon the impact of the election will force the Fed to hold off
raising interest rates in December, which in turn could support
emerging assets. "In an extended environment of
accommodative monetary policy from developed markets, most
emerging currencies will have less downside and could enter a
relief rally phase if global growth conditions remain
favourable," Societe Generale analysts wrote.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 884.31 -18.14 -2.01 +11.35
Czech Rep 900.00 +2.05 +0.23 -5.89
Poland 1766.85 -16.37 -0.92 -4.96
Hungary 30232.35 -116.10 -0.38 +26.39
Romania 6761.89 -48.79 -0.72 -3.46
Greece 576.88 -5.32 -0.91 -8.63
Russia 987.62 +14.96 +1.54 +30.46
South Africa 44299.45 +99.66 +0.23 -3.27
Turkey 75797.21 -570.58 -0.75 +5.67
China 3128.77 -19.12 -0.61 -11.60
India 27209.92 -381.22 -1.38 +4.18
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.08
Poland 4.34 4.33 -0.33 -1.91
Hungary 305.25 305.03 -0.07 +3.08
Romania 4.51 4.50 -0.07 +0.30
Serbia 123.04 123.04 +0.00 -1.28
Russia 63.87 63.85 -0.04 +14.22
Kazakhstan 340.90 340.13 -0.23 -0.12
Ukraine 25.56 25.56 +0.01 -6.28
South Africa 13.56 13.18 -2.81 +14.02
Kenya 101.60 101.50 -0.10 +0.59
Israel 3.80 3.80 +0.01 +2.32
Turkey 3.19 3.15 -1.21 -8.64
China 6.78 6.78 +0.11 -4.20
India 66.49 66.24 -0.38 -0.44
Brazil 3.18 3.17 -0.34 +24.55
Mexico 20.03 18.30 -8.66 -14.29
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 351 -2 .16 7 63.68 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:50 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
