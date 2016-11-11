By Helen Reid
LONDON, Nov 11 Emerging markets were hit for a
third day running on Friday, with stocks tumbling and Mexico's
peso slumping to a record low as Donald Trump's U.S. election
win triggered a sharp jump in global borrowing costs.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, the driver of world
borrowing rates, have spiked over 40 basis points in the past
two days as investors scramble to readjust their positions to
hedge against the uncertainty caused by Trump's victory.
Mexico's peso, which has become a lightning rod for
market anxiety due to fears about a ripping up of trade deals,
was on course for its worst week since the explosion of the 2008
financial crisis, having plunged over 8 percent.
MSCI's main pan-EM stocks index has also been in
the firing line and a 2.1 percent drop on Friday took its losses
since Wednesday's election result to almost 5.5 percent.
"You are seeing an almost indiscriminate selling in emerging
markets" said UniCredit EM FX strategist Kiran Kowshik.
"Given that there is a lot of uncertainty on (Trump) policy
people are just cutting positions. They aren't asking what
countries will be at a disadvantage and which could be at an
advantage."
Asian currencies were again some of the hardest hit
following campaign talk by Trump of imposing higher tariffs for
those selling into the U.S.
Central banks in Malaysia and Indonesia were seen
intervening in their foreign exchange markets on Friday, as most
Asian currencies took a dive.
Malaysia's ringgit hit its weakest in more than 12 years in
forwards markets as foreign investors dumped government bonds.
The Philippine peso touched a seven-year trough, while
Indonesia's rupiah and South Korean won both fell
to their weakest in more than four months.
Malaysia's central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim gave
markets the hint that it would be intervening to prop up the
ringgit. "We don't want to be dictated by factors that have
nothing to do with the country's fundamentals," Ibrahim said.
Bond markets remained in retreat too. Emerging sovereign
dollar bonds average yield premium to Treasuries jumped 20 bps
on Thursday to 350 bps on JPMorgan's EMBI Global index, matching
the 3 month highs hit on November 4. They hovered at this level
on Friday.
And as the Mexican peso swooned, its yield spreads stood at
323 basis points, the highest since March, having widened almost
30 bps this week, while in South Africa, which has been a major
driver of EM sentiment, yields jumped to 300 bps.
The South African rand was down 1.5 percent at its
lowest since mid-October and Turkey's lira was facing a
near 3.5 percent loss on the week after six falls in the last
seven sessions have sent it to a record low this week.
RUSSIAN INTEREST
Russian markets, which are seen as a potential beneficiary
of Trump's victory if relations between Moscow and Washington
improve, were calmer with the rouble rebounding from losses in
the previous session.
Russian spreads have actually snapped back by 12 bps over
the past week to 224 bps though they were 7 bps wider on the
day.
Other commodity-producing emerging economies could also
stand to gain from Trump's proposed infrastructure splurge, but
fear of the unknown is taking precedence for now.
In contrast in China, the yuan hit a six-year low and after
the market close official data showed banks had given out fewer
new yuan loans than expected last month as policymakers bid to
avoid an overheating in key parts of the debt-fueled economy.
"The drop in new lending last month was seasonal and does
not reflect a shift in broad credit growth, which was stable in
October," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a
note.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 854.55 -21.08 -2.41 +7.61
Czech Rep 899.73 -1.96 -0.22 -5.92
Poland 1796.75 +6.09 +0.34 -3.36
Hungary 30532.24 -8.08 -0.03 +27.64
Romania 6851.71 +6.18 +0.09 -2.18
Greece 586.45 -0.57 -0.10 -7.11
Russia 979.04 -14.80 -1.49 +29.32
South Africa 44227.72 -795.27 -1.77 -3.43
Turkey 75525.23 -835.13 -1.09 +5.30
China 3195.88 +24.60 +0.78 -9.70
India 26818.82 -698.86 -2.54 +2.69
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.05 27.02 -0.09 -0.18
Poland 4.41 4.37 -0.89 -3.41
Hungary 309.19 307.32 -0.60 +1.76
Romania 4.51 4.50 -0.22 +0.23
Serbia 122.90 122.90 +0.00 -1.16
Russia 65.87 65.69 -0.28 +10.75
Kazakhstan 341.60 338.25 -0.98 -0.32
Ukraine 25.58 25.57 -0.06 -6.36
South Africa 14.26 14.12 -1.01 +8.40
Kenya 101.80 101.60 -0.20 +0.39
Israel 3.84 3.83 -0.30 +1.13
Turkey 3.26 3.25 -0.40 -10.62
China 6.80 6.80 -0.08 -4.58
India 67.16 66.86 -0.45 -1.43
Brazil 3.39 3.38 -0.18 +16.76
Mexico 20.91 20.56 -1.68 -17.90
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 377 4 .31 7 39.83 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:33 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)