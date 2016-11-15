LONDON Nov 15 Emerging stocks rose off
four-month lows on Tuesday and a slight dollar retreat gave some
respite to currencies, although China's yuan traded near
eight-year lows versus the greenback.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index edged up
0.2 percent, helped by half percent gains in Hong Kong, a one
percent jump in Russia and Turkey while Polish
stocks, rose 0.6 percent.
As the dollar and Treasury yields fell from highs hit
on Monday and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appeared to row
back from campaign pledges to build a border wall with Mexico,
the peso clawed back 1.2 percent .
Mexico's finance minister Jose Antonio Meade also said the
country had an array of tools to deal with financial volatility,
hinting at action at this week's policy meeting.
The peso has hit a record low in the wake of Trump's win
given his comments on trade, remittances and immigrants.
Among commodity-linked currencies, the Russian rouble
and South African rand firmed 0.9 percent and 2 percent
respectively, the latter rebounding from two-month lows.
The rouble was supported by a 1.8 percent gain in oil prices
, shrugging off the arrest of economy minister and former
central banker Alexei Ulyukayev in a bribery case.
Bets on a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus in the United States
is seen fuelling inflation, in turn pushing up Treasury yields
to January 2016 highs and the dollar to near 14-year highs
on Monday.
"It seems very clear that the market was not positioned for
a win by Trump," said Simon Quijano-Evans, emerging markets
strategist at Legal & General Investment Management.
"What's been happening for the last week has been adjusting
to that, and second guessing what his policy will be. The main
issue has been whether it means more protectionism, what it
means for metals, and whether there is going to be reflation."
Some emerging assets remained under pressure, with the
Chinese yuan touching a near eight-year low, whilst
the Malaysian ringgit hit a 10-month trough.
Ukraine's hryvnia also slipped more than 1 percent on
domestic political tensions as leading reformers in the country
quit their roles in frustration over corruption.
Emerging debt markets also showed mounting strains, with
JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified index of sovereign debt
showing average yield spreads over Treasuries at 380
basis points, its widest since early July.
More outflows are likely, many reckon.
"A Trump victory is causing investors to re-evaluate their
EM thesis, and the adjustment is being compounded by the surge
in the U.S. 10-year yield," Societe Generale told clients.
"Long dollar positioning is nowhere near where it was in
2015 and early 2016, and if the macro community senses a 'trend'
developing, there is plenty of scope for the EM FX sell-off to
accelerate."
India remained an outlier, with bond yields falling to
seven-and-a-half year lows after wholesale prices rose at a
slower than expected pace in October. But shares
slipped as much as 2 percent, and the rupee fell
to its weakest since the end of June before inching firmer.
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint
firmed around 0.2 percent against the euro, shrugging off weak
third-quarter economic growth data.
"Given the challenges of Brexit from net remittances coming
home, challenges from the whole eurozone project itself, coupled
with restrictions on the labour market locally, we should be
open to weaker growth (in Eastern Europe)," said Quijano-Evans.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 841.20 +2.24 +0.27 +5.93
Czech Rep 908.36 +3.25 +0.36 -5.02
Poland 1765.88 +12.02 +0.69 -5.02
Hungary 30173.46 +50.58 +0.17 +26.14
Romania 6861.31 +6.59 +0.10 -2.04
Greece 580.68 +0.80 +0.14 -8.03
Russia 969.85 +9.53 +0.99 +28.11
South Africa 43285.05 -181.13 -0.42 -5.49
Turkey 75121.15 +702.05 +0.94 +4.73
China 3206.73 -3.64 -0.11 -9.39
India 26267.96 -550.86 -2.05 +0.58
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.00 -0.07
Poland 4.41 4.42 +0.20 -3.44
Hungary 309.91 310.43 +0.17 +1.53
Romania 4.51 4.51 +0.00 +0.16
Serbia 123.14 123.20 +0.05 -1.36
Russia 65.46 65.98 +0.80 +11.45
Kazakhstan 343.95 344.62 +0.19 -1.00
Ukraine 26.05 25.76 -1.11 -8.05
South Africa 14.18 14.43 +1.77 +9.08
Kenya 101.67 101.60 -0.07 +0.52
Israel 3.84 3.85 +0.19 +1.23
Turkey 3.27 3.29 +0.47 -10.89
China 6.85 6.84 -0.09 -5.24
India 67.67 67.78 +0.15 -2.18
Brazil 3.44 3.43 -0.17 +15.19
Mexico 20.40 20.68 +1.39 -15.83
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 403 -4 .38 7 24.47 1
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid)