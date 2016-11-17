LONDON Nov 17 Emerging markets mostly trod
water on Thursday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Janet Yellen and a central bank meeting that could deliver
a steep interest rate hike in Mexico.
Emerging market stocks have chalked up heavy
losses since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election, which pushed up the dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields in anticipation that higher spending will boost inflation
and eventually interest rates.
Stocks recouped some losses over the past two sessions, but
stalled again before Yellen's Congress testimony, her first
public speech since Trump's surprise win.
"(Yellen) has been quite consistent on her message that the
U.S. needs to hike rates gradually," said Per Hammarlund, chief
EM Strategist at SEB, adding he still saw upward pressure for
Treasury yields, which could dampen the appetite for emerging
market assets.
"She may hold out the possibility of future change,
depending on the program of the next government - because it is
still so uncertain what he will actually get through Congress.
It depends how well he spends his political capital."
Markets are pricing in a more than 90 percent chance of the
Fed raising interest rates at its December meeting.
The Mexican peso, which has become a lightning rod
for market anxiety and has hit record lows against the dollar in
recent days, strengthened 0.1 percent before a central bank
meeting.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed analysts expected a 50 basis
point hike to 5.25 percent, but a weekly debt auction on Tuesday
suggested a 75 bps increase by policy makers defending the peso,
which has weakened nearly 15 percent since the start of the
year.
"Mexico stands out as the country that faces the biggest
downside risks from increased U.S. protectionism, stricter
immigration policies and the potential imposition of taxes on
remittances from Mexicans residing in the U.S.," Credit Suisse
wrote in a note to clients, predicting a 50 bps hike.
In Malaysia, the looming spectre of currency controls pushed
the ringgit to its weakest level in 10 months after the
central bank asked foreign banks to submit written commitments
that they would stop trading the currency in the offshore
non-deliverable forwards market.
Policymakers in Egypt were also due to meet, but were seen
holding rates steady to gauge the impact of a 300 bps rate hike
earlier this month. That had accompanied the float of the pound,
which saw it weaken to 15.7 per dollar from its peg of 8.8.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 847.26 +0.11 +0.01 +6.69
Czech Rep 889.62 -15.06 -1.66 -6.98
Poland 1758.85 +0.31 +0.02 -5.39
Hungary 29807.37 -165.46 -0.55 +24.61
Romania 6839.66 -3.48 -0.05 -2.35
Greece 597.65 +5.39 +0.91 -5.34
Russia 991.25 +1.57 +0.16 +30.94
South Africa 44028.35 +435.97 +1.00 -3.86
Turkey 75382.66 +623.59 +0.83 +5.10
China 3208.68 +3.62 +0.11 -9.34
India 26240.23 -58.46 -0.22 +0.47
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.05 27.01 -0.15 -0.18
Poland 4.43 4.45 +0.37 -3.96
Hungary 309.82 309.76 -0.02 +1.56
Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.03 +0.06
Serbia 123.11 123.05 -0.05 -1.33
Russia 64.59 64.74 +0.24 +12.95
Kazakhstan 341.10 341.62 +0.15 -0.18
Ukraine 25.97 26.17 +0.77 -7.77
South Africa 14.26 14.30 +0.29 +8.44
Kenya 101.75 101.80 +0.05 +0.44
Israel 3.85 3.85 +0.01 +1.01
Turkey 3.31 3.32 +0.18 -12.01
China 6.87 6.88 +0.10 -5.50
India 67.82 67.99 +0.25 -2.39
Brazil 3.44 3.42 -0.73 +14.96
Mexico 20.20 20.20 +0.01 -15.01
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 387 0 .14 7 32.73 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:06 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)