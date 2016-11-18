By Helen Reid
LONDON, Nov 18 Emerging market assets suffered
on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signalled a
U.S. rate hike was on track, with Turkey's lira hitting a record
low and other currencies also weakening while stocks were poised
for a fourth week of losses.
The dollar reached its highest level in almost 14
years and U.S. bond yields soared amid growing expectations the
policies of President-elect Donald Trump could push up
inflation. However, Yellen said his victory had done nothing to
change Fed plans for a rate rise "relatively soon."
Emerging market equities fell 0.6 percent and were
on course for their fourth week of losses.
"The Fed hiking cycle will be more aggressive and persistent
than before," said Jakob Christensen, head of emerging markets
research at Danske Bank. "So countries with large dollar debt or
large external imbalances will be more vulnerable than before,
and there will be more pressure on emerging markets."
Currencies struggled against the strong dollar with Turkey's
lira down nearly 1 percent to a record low and on track
to weaken for the fourth straight week.
"It's a perfect storm they are facing from higher U.S.
yields, a stronger dollar and the geopolitical uncertainty, and
the big unknown is (President Tayyip) Erdogan - what direction
policy will take in Turkey," said Danske Bank's Christensen.
The Mexican peso, a lightning rod for market anxiety
over Trump, more than matched the lira's fall. Investors were
disappointed the central bank raised rates by only 50 basis
points to 5.25 percent on Thursday to stem the sell-off, which
saw the currency plunge to record lows after the election.
Analysts had hoped the bank would raise rates by 75 bps.
However, the peso was on track to end the week a touch
stronger.
Asian currencies fared little better with China's yuan
falling to an eight-year low.
The Malaysian ringgit languished at a 10-month
trough, with the country's central bank saying the latest steps
to support the currency were not capital controls, ahead of its
next interest rate decision next Wednesday.
In emerging Europe, currencies stayed near the lows hit last
week, with Poland's zloty weakening 0.3 percent
against the euro, weighed down by the introduction of a new
pension bill raising concerns about fiscal sustainability.
Hungary's forint slipped 0.2 percent.
Flow data released on Friday reflected investors' frayed
nerves over emerging market assets. They pulled $6.4 billion
from dedicated bond funds after the U.S. presidential election,
the biggest weekly outflow on record, according to JPMorgan.
Emerging market equity funds also suffered outflows,
haemorrhaging $6.2 billion, the most since August 2015, undoing
35 percent of inflows year-to-date.
Investors were also awaiting a ratings review of Hungary
from Fitch due later in the day. Moody's will review Bosnia,
Serbia and Uganda.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 842.78 -4.41 -0.52 +6.12
Czech Rep 884.45 -5.17 -0.58 -7.52
Poland 1736.06 -6.33 -0.36 -6.62
Hungary 30028.29 +87.22 +0.29 +25.53
Romania 6830.56 -28.49 -0.42 -2.48
Greece 603.33 +2.26 +0.38 -4.44
Russia 988.97 -6.92 -0.69 +30.64
South Africa 44312.54 +141.07 +0.32 -3.24
Turkey 74525.66 -610.56 -0.81 +3.90
China 3193.27 -15.18 -0.47 -9.77
India 26150.24 -77.38 -0.30 +0.13
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.03 27.01 -0.05 -0.10
Poland 4.45 4.43 -0.31 -4.25
Hungary 310.01 309.53 -0.15 +1.49
Romania 4.51 4.51 +0.05 +0.16
Serbia 123.04 123.05 +0.01 -1.28
Russia 65.07 64.88 -0.28 +12.11
Kazakhstan 340.50 341.10 +0.18 +0.00
Ukraine 25.73 25.97 +0.93 -6.91
South Africa 14.57 14.43 -0.99 +6.09
Kenya 101.80 101.70 -0.10 +0.39
Israel 3.87 3.86 -0.25 +0.41
Turkey 3.39 3.37 -0.67 -14.02
China 6.89 6.88 -0.17 -5.73
India 68.20 68.02 -0.27 -2.93
Brazil 3.43 3.42 -0.43 +15.34
Mexico 20.58 20.42 -0.77 -16.57
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 382 1 .27 7 30.46 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:38 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
