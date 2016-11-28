LONDON Nov 28 South Africa's rand strengthened 2 percent on Monday after agencies affirmed the country's investment grade credit rating, whilst emerging equities rose to a two-week high, helped by a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields.

The rand firmed to 13.8 per dollar, its strongest in nearly three weeks, after South Africa avoided downgrades from Fitch and Moody's on Friday.

Fitch rates South Africa one notch above 'junk', while Moody's has the sovereign two levels above sub-investment grade. A downgrade to junk status would raise borrowing costs and potentially trigger an exodus from local stock and bond markets.

The yields on the 2026 benchmark government bond fell 21 basis points to 8.895 percent, whilst five-year credit default swaps narrowed four basis points from Friday's close to 245 basis points, according to Markit data.

But both agencies warned that political risks could hamper growth and impede reforms, with President Jacob Zuma facing a no-confidence vote by the ruling party's executive committee later in the day.

"Politics is an uncertainty factor," said Jakob Christensen, head of emerging markets research at Danske Bank, adding that the market was now waiting to see what S&P would do on Friday.

"If they move, it will be to non-investment grade, but that would mean a big divergence in the ratings."

A downgrade could see the rand move back to 14.5 per dollar, but if South Africa avoids this, then the rand could strengthen a little further to 13.5, he suggested.

A pause in the dollar rally also provided some relief for the most beaten-down emerging currencies, as the greenback slipped 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies.

The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent and the Turkish lira gained 0.8 percent. The Chinese yuan also firmed 0.2 percent, with state-owned banks seen selling the dollar on the onshore currency market.

Emerging market assets had sold off in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, as his expansionary fiscal policies are expected to fuel inflation and prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten more aggressively than previously thought.

But with doubts re-emerging over the ability of major oil producers to agree output cuts at OPEC's meeting on Wednesday, oil prices are back below $47 a barrel, prompting investors to trim inflation expectations.

"We have been sceptical about the OPEC cuts all along - we find it very hard to see them agreeing to something substantial," Christensen said.

With 10-year U.S. Treasury yields retreating from 16-month highs hit on Thursday, risk appetite improved, helping MSCI's emerging stocks index to rise 0.7 percent.

Chinese mainland and Hong Kong stocks advanced about half a percent after weekend data showed profit growth in China's industrial sector picking up in October.

Emerging Europe performed less well, however, with Russian dollar-denominated stocks down 0.7 percent whilst Polish shares fell 0.8 percent.

Turkish stocks bucked the trend, gaining 1.2 percent, with Turkey's economic confidence index up 7.4 percent in November.

The yield on India's benchmark 10-year sovereign bond rose as much as 15 basis points off 7-1/2-year lows after the central bank ordered banks to deposit extra cash with it to absorb excess liquidity generated by the ban on larger banknotes.

Banks had been putting cash into government bonds, sparking a rally in debt markets, whilst the rupee touched record lows. It was down 0.3 percent against the dollar on Monday.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 861.57 +5.79 +0.68 +8.49

Czech Rep 881.61 -6.53 -0.74 -7.81

Poland 1781.88 -14.42 -0.80 -4.16

Hungary 29932.61 -47.35 -0.16 +25.13

Romania 6821.10 -15.02 -0.22 -2.62

Greece 615.19 -8.16 -1.31 -2.56

Russia 1012.45 -6.06 -0.59 +33.74

South Africa 43862.91 -345.75 -0.78 -4.22

Turkey 75256.69 +893.24 +1.20 +4.92

China 3277.10 +15.16 +0.46 -7.41

India 26351.02 +34.68 +0.13 +0.89

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.03 -0.07

Poland 4.41 4.42 +0.09 -3.55

Hungary 309.76 309.78 +0.01 +1.58

Romania 4.51 4.51 +0.09 +0.23

Serbia 123.10 123.10 -0.00 -1.32

Russia 64.93 64.87 -0.10 +12.35

Kazakhstan 340.40 338.62 -0.52 +0.03

Ukraine 25.64 25.70 +0.23 -6.58

South Africa 13.85 14.10 +1.83 +11.62

Kenya 101.80 101.70 -0.10 +0.39

Israel 3.86 3.87 +0.19 +0.70

Turkey 3.42 3.45 +0.84 -14.64

China 6.90 6.92 +0.19 -5.97

India 68.68 68.51 -0.25 -3.61

Brazil 3.42 3.42 +0.04 +15.79

Mexico 20.56 20.67 +0.55 -16.49

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 389 3 .04 7 27.92 1