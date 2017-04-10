By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Tensions around the Middle East
and the Korean peninsula weighed on emerging markets on Monday,
with stocks extending losses for a third day and currencies
weakening against the dollar.
Investors have grown increasingly nervous after last week's
U.S. attack on a Syrian air base which Russia and Iran said had
crossed a "red line", though top aides of President Donald Trump
aired differing views on where Washington's policy was heading.
Meanwhile, Washington also looks likely to flex its muscles
over North Korea's advancing weapons program, moving a U.S. Navy
strike group toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean
peninsula.
Emerging stocks fell 0.5 percent to hit a
near-four-week low in their third straight day of losses. The
index was dragged lower by hefty losses in Russia, where
dollar-denominated stocks tumbled 1.7 percent, while
South Korea's KOSPI index shed nearly 1 percent.
"The concern is of escalated tensions regarding North Korea
and a possible conflict there, and what the relations between
the U.S. and China would be in such an event -- that's going to
be negative for risk sentiment including risky assets like
emerging markets," said Jakob Christensen at Danske Bank.
With the dollar trading at its strongest level since
mid-March, emerging currencies and bonds also suffered.
South Africa's rand racked up the steepest losses,
weakening 1 percent against the dollar while the country's
dollar- and local-bonds fell across the curve. The
country's assets are reeling from a second downgrade to 'junk'
by ratings agency Fitch on Friday in the wake of Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan being fired.
The downgrades triggered the ejection of South Africa from
some major debt indexes, which will push up its borrowing costs.
Meanwhile on Friday, tens of thousands of people took to the
streets in major cities to demanding President Jacob Zuma to
step down.
"You don't see really yet what the political endgame will be
-- you still don't know how much Zuma can and will fight against
this pressure that is on him," Christensen said.
Russia's rouble weakened 0.2 percent despite soaring
oil prices as investors lost faith that sanctions
slapped onto Moscow over its involvement in the conflict in
eastern Ukraine could be eased amid the latest stand-off.
In central and eastern Europe, currencies traded mixed
against the euro but volatility gauges of the region's
currencies against the dollar spiked to the highest since last
June's Brexit vote as traders took out bets ahead of France's
upcoming election and increasing nervousness about right-wing
candidate Marine Le Pen's prospects.
In Ukraine, Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontereva has
resigned -- depriving the country of a tough reformer praised by
investors and the International Monetary Fund -- and seen as
capable of taking on vested interests at a time when the economy
is recovering from a steep recession.
No successor has been named yet.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 957.32 -4.29 -0.45 +11.02
Czech Rep 988.42 +4.37 +0.44 +7.25
Poland 2246.93 -1.40 -0.06 +15.35
Hungary 32414.50 -185.84 -0.57 +1.29
Romania 8211.04 +1.82 +0.02 +15.89
Greece 682.46 +1.38 +0.20 +6.03
Russia 1084.22 -29.23 -2.63 -5.91
South Africa 46427.88 +342.85 +0.74 +5.75
Turkey 89837.59 +1340.25 +1.51 +14.97
China 3270.12 -16.50 -0.50 +5.36
India 29639.04 -67.57 -0.23 +11.31
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.54 26.56 +0.09 +1.76
Poland 4.23 4.23 -0.07 +4.15
Hungary 310.50 309.72 -0.25 -0.54
Romania 4.51 4.52 +0.14 +0.51
Serbia 123.70 123.81 +0.09 -0.28
Russia 57.36 57.24 -0.21 +6.81
Kazakhstan 312.25 313.16 +0.29 +6.85
Ukraine 26.93 26.94 +0.04 +0.26
South Africa 13.89 13.75 -0.97 -1.12
Kenya 103.30 103.30 +0.00 -0.90
Israel 3.66 3.65 -0.28 +5.20
Turkey 3.73 3.73 -0.14 -5.55
China 6.90 6.90 -0.06 +0.60
India 64.47 64.27 -0.32 +5.39
Brazil 3.15 3.15 +0.00 +3.42
Mexico 18.71 18.66 -0.29 +10.70
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 328 2 .04 7 71.36 1
