LONDON May 5 A sharp sell-off in commodity
prices and a rise in U.S. treasury yields put main emerging
currencies on track for a weekly loss on Friday, while emerging
market stocks hit a 10-day low and looked set to end the week in
the red.
Tumbling iron ore futures and a plunge in oil
prices to five-month lows as OPEC and other producers
appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's
persistent crude glut stoked investors' fears about the health
of the global economy.
MSCI's emerging stocks index fell 0.7 percent in a
third day of losses, led by a 1 percent fall in Hong Kong
and India. Russian and Polish equities
also slipped.
Chinese mainland stocks hit fresh three-month lows and were
on track for their fourth weekly loss as concerns over tighter
regulations added to investors' woes.
"There are clear signs of a softening of the global business
cycle, especially in China and the U.S.," said Jakob
Christensen, head of emerging market research at Danske Bank.
"Typically as we move into this phase of a softer business
cycle, risky assets like emerging markets perform poorly and
volatility increases, including on emerging market FX."
Russia's rouble, closely tracking oil prices, hit a
seven-week low against the dollar before bouncing back and eking
out a small gain on the day. The rouble looked on track to
weaken 2.5 percent over the week, however, its steepest weekly
loss in over six months.
Investors have also questioned whether the central bank's 50
basis point rate cut last week was too bold, said Commerzbank,
ahead of a holiday weekend that will keep Russian markets closed
until Wednesday.
Copper producer South Africa saw the rand chalk up a
small daily gain but the currency was on track for a second week
of losses as political tensions continued to weigh.
The ruling ANC party has urged President Jacob Zuma to
appeal a High Court ruling on Thursday which ordered him to
explain why he fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a
cabinet reshuffle that led to sovereign debt downgrades.
The Turkish lira weakened 0.4 percent on the day and
was poised for a weekly loss.
Investors will also watch developments in Nigeria, where the
central bank has said it will release more dollars to ease a
liquidity crunch and help unify the parallel exchange rates.
Across emerging Europe, currencies were slightly stronger or
flat against the euro on the day, with the Polish zloty
, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown
all on track for weekly gains.
Romania's central bank will announce its latest interest
rate decision with policy makers expected to keep interest rates
at record lows.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 974.06 -6.01 -0.61 +12.96
Czech Rep 997.94 -3.81 -0.38 +8.28
Poland 2363.26 -17.74 -0.75 +21.32
Hungary 32536.47 +246.62 +0.76 +1.67
Romania 8266.26 +30.36 +0.37 +16.67
Greece 742.35 -6.57 -0.88 +15.34
Russia 1077.70 -3.52 -0.33 -6.48
South Africa 47031.91 +284.85 +0.61 +7.13
Turkey 93521.71 +483.22 +0.52 +19.69
China 3103.36 -24.01 -0.77 -0.01
India 29913.50 -212.71 -0.71 +12.35
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.83 26.82 -0.04 +0.67
Poland 4.22 4.23 +0.23 +4.41
Hungary 312.08 312.08 +0.00 -1.04
Romania 4.54 4.54 +0.04 -0.17
Serbia 123.11 123.15 +0.03 +0.19
Russia 58.36 58.38 +0.02 +4.97
Kazakhstan 318.30 315.91 -0.75 +4.82
Ukraine 26.49 26.46 -0.11 +1.93
South Africa 13.63 13.65 +0.15 +0.77
Kenya 103.02 103.00 -0.02 -0.63
Israel 3.61 3.60 -0.30 +6.61
Turkey 3.57 3.55 -0.41 -1.12
China 6.90 6.90 -0.07 +0.61
India 64.31 64.20 -0.16 +5.66
Brazil 3.19 3.19 -0.01 +2.04
Mexico 19.07 19.05 -0.08 +8.64
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 320 2 .09 7 78.79 1
All data taken from Reuters at 08:53 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine
Evans)