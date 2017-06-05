By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 Strong services sector data and
firmer oil prices pushed emerging market equities to fresh
two-year highs on Monday, but Qatar stocks and bonds sold off
after four other Arab states accused it of supporting terrorism.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.3
percent after strong services sector data from key markets such
as China, India and Russia.
But Qatar stocks tumbled over 7 percent
and the 2026 sovereign dollar bond fell 1.8 cents to its lowest
since the end of March after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha.
"You can certainly see a negative impact in the bond market,
all the bonds are down 1-2 points along the curve and that is
quite unusual. Qatar has always been seen as a safe haven," said
Daniel Moreno, a portfolio manager at Rubrics Asset Management.
"It certainly raises a few questions, it certainly raises my
eyebrows."
Credit rating agency Moody's said the regional rift could
have a negative impact on Qatar if it disrupted trade and
capital flows.
The country's five-year credit default swaps rose to a
two-month high on the uncertainty, nudging up 2 basis points
(bps) from Friday's close to 61 bps, according to IHS Markit
data.
Away from the Middle East, emerging markets performed well,
with gains across stock indices and currencies, helped by the
positive data and the rise in oil prices.
Softer than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
has also tempered Federal Reserve rate hike bets, pushing the
dollar to seven-month lows and in turn helping emerging
currencies higher.
"Pretty much every single currency in EM is up against the
dollar this year at an average of about 5 percent," said Moreno.
"It's a trend that started last year and it's because the
economic environment in the U.S. is not as strong as everybody
anticipated and because Trump's policies will take a bit longer
to come to fruition."
The Mexican peso jumped 1.7 percent to a one-week
high after the ruling party narrowly fended off a leftist party
in a key state election on Sunday, according to preliminary
results.
China's yuan advanced after the central bank set its
guidance at a near seven-month high and Chinese
services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in four
months in May.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose 0.8 percent
and the rouble firmed 0.2 percent after Russian services
activity maintained strong growth.
Indian stocks also hit a fresh record high
with India's services firms creating jobs at the
fastest pace in nearly four years.
The Turkish lira firmed about 0.3 percent to its
strongest since mid-December, after Turkey's annual consumer
price inflation edged back from April's eight-year high to 11.72
percent in May.
The South African rand strengthened 0.8 percent to a
one-week high after ratings agency S&P kept the country's
sovereign rating unchanged on Friday in junk territory.
South Africa's private-sector activity was little changed in
May from April, remaining in positive territory.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see)
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 1018.87 +3.79 +0.37 +18.16
Czech Rep 0.00 +0.00 +0.00 -100.00
Poland 2285.28 -17.93 -0.78 +17.32
Hungary 35150.44 +387.98 +1.12 +9.83
Romania 8769.41 +80.91 +0.93 +23.77
Greece 786.57 +4.72 +0.60 +22.21
Russia 1052.48 +6.46 +0.62 -8.67
South Africa 46282.06 -240.47 -0.52 +5.42
Turkey 99025.43 +157.53 +0.16 +26.73
China 3091.53 -14.01 -0.45 -0.39
India 31323.84 +50.55 +0.16 +17.64
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.32 26.33 +0.04 +2.62
Poland 4.18 4.18 +0.16 +5.46
Hungary 307.24 307.17 -0.02 +0.51
Romania 4.56 4.56 +0.00 -0.64
Serbia 122.20 122.35 +0.12 +0.94
Russia 56.57 56.64 +0.12 +8.29
Kazakhstan 312.68 314.10 +0.45 +6.71
Ukraine 26.27 26.27 +0.00 +2.78
South Africa 12.69 12.80 +0.86 +8.23
Kenya 103.25 103.30 +0.05 -0.85
Israel 3.55 3.54 -0.01 +8.61
Turkey 3.50 3.51 +0.17 +0.69
China 6.80 6.81 +0.09 +2.07
India 64.32 64.40 +0.13 +5.64
Brazil 3.25 3.25 +0.04 +0.22
Mexico 18.35 18.68 +1.81 +12.89
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 320 -2 .06 7 89.96 1
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)