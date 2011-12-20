* Managers pitch growth opportunity without the volatility
* JPMorgan, Capital Guardian plan new funds next year
* Experts worry about "hot money"
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 19 Mutual fund firms are pitching a new
flavor of "go anywhere funds," this time in emerging markets.
Managers claim that go anywhere emerging market funds allow
investors, hungry for returns, to tap into one of the few
growth areas expected in 2012 with enough flexibility to avoid
losses.
Unlike traditional emerging markets funds, where managers
are beholden to a fixed allocation to debt and equity depending
on the type of fund, go anywhere funds do not have any
constraints in how much they invest in equities, bonds or
currencies at any given time.
Managers say they can eke out returns by jumping from
region to region and investing more in debt and local
currencies.
Some experts are troubled by the go anywhere fund concept,
which became popular after the financial crisis, because it is
hard to gauge performance and their ever-changing investments
makes it hard to know how much to allocate to them.
"Emerging markets investors want to know if they are
investing in equity or fixed income," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
director of research at Lipper.
HANDCUFF-FREE STRATEGY
The idea behind go anywhere funds is simple: By taking the
handcuffs off portfolio managers they can cherry pick
investments and move in and out of them quickly in an effort to
get better returns in an otherwise volatile market.
Investors pay a bit more for this flexibility. The average
expense ratio of a global go anywhere fund is 1.57 percent,
compared to 1.35 percent for a balanced fund, which typically
has a fixed allocation of 60 percent equities and 40 percent
fixed income.
Global go anywhere funds across categories have
outperformed the S&P 500 Daily Reinvested Index for seven of
the past 10 years, according to Lipper. So far this year, they
are down 6.48 percent.
"In down years they were able to mitigate losses better
than S&P 500 funds," said Tom Roseen, head of research services
at Lipper. "That's why investors have been flocking to them."
This year alone, 29 broad-based unconstrained funds have
started, up from 13 last year and eight the year before,
according to Lipper. Investors have poured $25.8 billion into
these funds, up from $20.6 billion last year.
"They are good when you are trying to find value, but
don't believe one particular sector will do particularly well,"
said Frank Fantozzi, chief executive of Planned Financial
Services, a Cleveland-based wealth manager, which invests in
unrestrained funds.
Meanwhile, people have invested $18 billion into
traditional U.S equity emerging markets funds year-to-date,
even though the class has underperformed, according to Lipper.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is down 21.3 percent,
compared to the MSCI World Index , which is down
10.6 percent.
"People have been throwing money at emerging markets equity
this year without any regard to performance," Tjornehoj said.
DO IT BETTER
Unconstrained emerging markets fund managers say they can
do it better.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Capital Guardian Trust Co
plan to launch these funds next year.
AllianceBernstein and Pacific Investment Management
Co rolled out such offerings in the past few months. Four of
the five "go anywhere" emerging markets funds identified by
Lipper went live this year.
But given the growth rate expected in emerging market
economies and the continued slow growth and market swings in
the U.S. and the ongoing European debt crisis, emerging
markets "appear to be a safer place for investors to go," than
developed markets, said Morgan Harting, the portfolio manager
of AllianceBernstein's Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Fund , which went live in August.
Of course, there are real concerns within specific emerging
markets: Slowing economic growth in China and Brazil, similar
issues coupled with political woes in India and political
strife in Russia, among other worries.
That is where fund companies say go anywhere emerging
market funds have an advantage because they are designed to be
closely-managed to wring out the asset classes and regions that
will benefit immediately from growth, Harting said.
CAUTION SIGNS
Tjornehoj and other experts worry that the influx of
unconstrained emerging markets funds will attract a short-term
flood of cash that will leave once markets calm down.
"As soon as you see a few good years in equities, people
will turn back and want to over-allocate to equities," he
said.
What's more, because each of these emerging market funds
has its own benchmark, it is difficult to judge their
performance. It gets even murkier because some firms are
constructing the benchmarks themselves, said Bill Rocco, an
analyst at Morningstar Inc.
For example, the Capital Research Emerging Markets Total
Opportunity Fund uses a blend of the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index, the JPMorgan's JPM-EM Diversified Local Currency Index
and the JPMorgan EMBI Global Dollar Sovereign Index as its
benchmark.
Fund managers insist that the need for "go anywhere"
emerging markets funds is not just a fad.
In 2005, institutional clients told Capital Guardian that
they believed emerging markets' economies would grow, but were
worried about the volatility, said Shaw Wagener, portfolio
manager.
That led the firm to start an unconstrained emerging
markets portfolio for institutional clients in 2007. In 2012,
Capital Guardian will launch a mutual fund version for
institutional and private clients with $25,000 to invest.
J.P Morgan Asset Management is making its JPMorgan Total
Emerging Markets Fund available to investors early next year.
"Go anywhere strategies have been successful because people
want to know that there is a captain navigating the ship in
very rough seas," said George Gatch, chief executive of
investment management Americas for J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
But even fund executives like Gatch worry.
"I am concerned that these kinds of strategies in the wrong
hands can have an unfortunate outcome for people," he said.
Fantozzi prefers to see teams managing these funds.
"We just don't think one person can really be an expert on
debt, equity and what's going on in South America as well as
the Pacific Rim," he said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew) ((jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com; + 1
646-223-7882; Twitter: @JToonkel))