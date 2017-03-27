By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK, March 27
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio
flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in
nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said
Monday.
In the seven days ending March 22 emerging markets tracked
by IIF saw nearly $6.5 billion of inflows, the highest level
since the U.S. Federal Reserve delayed tapering its quantitative
easing program in September 2013.
"This is remarkable considering that this time it has come
after a Fed rate hike," IIF said in a statement, noting that
$4.5 billion of flows had gone to debt markets.
The main motivation for investors has been the softer
expectations of future rate hikes in the aftermath of the dovish
tone struck by Janet Yellen at the press conference, the group
said.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)