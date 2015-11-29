* More bond portfolios run on 'go anywhere' basis
* Poor quality benchmark can overwhelm manager contribution
* Traditional stock indexes can give rise to crowded trades
* GRAPHIC-EM stock performance in 2015:
* link.reuters.com/weh36s
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 29 Emerging market fund managers are
seeking to escape from the straitjacket of traditional benchmark
indexes in favour of a more flexible approach to capture the
diverging performances of different countries and sectors.
The dilemma for such investors is illustrated by MSCI's
widely used emerging equity benchmark. So far this year, this
index is down more than 12 percent, mainly due to
losses in big markets such as Brazil and China. Minor player
Hungary, however, has gained some 30 percent.
Similarly, in the debt market, Russian rouble bonds have
returned 20 percent this year versus double-digit losses on the
underlying emerging debt index which is driven by Brazil and
South Africa.
Hence, asset managers are behind tempted towards treating
each country on its own merits, moving away from traditional
indexes or even dumping them altogether.
Columbia Threadneedle, for example, increasingly runs bond
portfolios on a global 'go anywhere' basis, as boundaries
between emerging and emerged economies have blurred.
"So it's not: 'I want this in emerging markets' - we just
try to identify value where we find it," its chief investment
officer, Mark Burgess, told the recent Reuters Global Investment
Outlook Summit.
Even under the emerging markets umbrella, at least 14
multi-asset and 'blended' EM funds have been launched in Europe
since 2013 in response to calls for more flexibility, according
to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters information service.
These funds allow managers to invest across emerging
equities, local and hard currency debt, and corporate debt to
find the best returns. So shares in a Russian supermarket might
sit cheek-by-jowl with dollar bonds from an Indian bank.
There is also a greater move in the industry towards
"benchmark agnostic" investing, according to Ken Lambden, chief
investment officer of Baring Asset Management.
Instead of sticking closely to benchmark weights, Barings
just focuses on buying the stocks it wants, which might mean
avoiding some of the state-owned enterprises that usually
dominate EM indexes. "To do that and also be very conscious of
benchmarks just doesn't make sense," Lambden told the summit.
A benchmark-agnostic approach has been particularly useful
for investors wrestling with China's growing dominance of
emerging equity indexes.
CROWDED TRADES
Despite all this, many argue that benchmarks still have a
role to play, not least because institutional investors use them
to measure asset managers' performance. But the extent to which
active managers can deviate from the benchmark is often
restricted by their mandates from investors. This is measured by
the so-called "tracking error".
"It's the nature of the industry - it's very index-driven.
And some clients want a very low tracking error," said Richard
House, head of EM fixed income at Standard Life Investments.
This can present problems for managers trying to outperform.
One criticism of traditional market cap-weighted indexes is
that they encourage investors to buy what has already gone up,
playing a role in the building of bubbles. For example, India
has become a crowded trade, having been overweighted in most
emerging market stock portfolios.
For its part, MSCI, the index provider, says it is willing
to provide customised indexes to meet specific client needs, as
well as differently weighted benchmarks based on factors or
themes.
MOST INDEBTED
Bond investors have also questioned the way indexes are
structured - in general, the more debt a country issues, the
higher its weight in benchmarks such as those run by JPMorgan.
For instance, in its emerging currency debt index, Brazil's
weight is 10 percent, while Mexico, a stronger credit, is at 6
percent.
To address this, Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM)
has developed its own bond indexes using factors such as
public-debt ratios, fiscal deficit, social imbalances, and size
of economy.
In LOIM's Emerging Local Currency bond index, Brazil,
Turkey, Malaysia and South Africa carry lower weights than in JP
Morgan's widely used GBI-EM benchmark index. LOIM also includes
China and India, which are excluded from the GBI-EM.
LOIM's index has outperformed GBI-EM by almost 5 percent in
the year to end-October, but with a high tracking error of 4
percent.
"An average active manager would run a tracking error of
1.5-2.5 percent, and 2.5 percent would be quite extreme," said
Salman Ahmed, LOIM global strategist. "But if you look at the
volatility of the EM local currency universe, it's five or six
times that."
Other managers, such as SLI's House, use an index to define
the opportunity set, but then only invest in about half of the
60 countries in the hard currency bond index.
"If other people looked at it this way, it would lead to a
much more efficient pricing of sovereign risk," he said. "I
don't think many people would choose to be as long Russia as
they probably are if they didn't have to match an index."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)