By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 28 Most Latin American stock
markets fell slightly on Thursday after a dip in oil prices and
after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open to raising
rates this year.
Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent, hitting April lows while
U.S. crude headed for its biggest monthly loss in a year.
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but policy makers appeared less worried about near
term risks to the economy.
The Mexican peso slipped 0.36 percent while
the IPC stock index was flat ahead of results from Carlos Slim's
America Movil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.33
percent, pressured by corporate results from GPA SA and Banco
Bradesco SA.
Retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter loss five
times bigger than expected, hammering its shares to their
biggest daily loss in more than a decade.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2035 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 875.52 0.17 10.25
MSCI LatAm 2,353.73 -0.09 28.63
Brazil Bovespa 56,667.12 -0.33 30.72
Mexico IPC 46,833.87 0.05 8.97
Chile IPSA 4,139.38 -0.18 12.48
Chile IGPA 20,459.35 -0.12 12.71
Argentina MerVal 15,455.14 -1.55 32.38
Colombia IGBC 9,721.09 -0.5 13.73
Venezuela IBC 12,390.76 0.56 -15.06
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Grant McCool)