(Updates with latest prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after the Bank of England unleashed sweeping measures to cushion the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union. The BoE reduced interest rates 25 basis points to 0.25 percent and said it would buy 60 billion pounds ($78.8 billion) in government bonds in newly printed money over the coming six months. Lower interest rates abroad spell good news for high-yielding emerging market assets, which are well positioned to lure fresh capital injected by central banks in developed economies. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.21 percent, while the peso closed 0.13 percent lower against the U.S. dollar. Brazil's equities and currency rose, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index gaining 0.91 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2045 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 876.04 0.91 10.31 MSCI LatAm 2,402.03 1.74 31.27 Brazil Bovespa 57,593.90 0.91 32.86 Mexico IPC 46,941.46 0.21 9.22 Chile IPSA 4,116.85 0.46 11.86 Chile IGPA 20,354.79 0.4 12.14 Argentina MerVal 15,559.55 0.84 33.27 Colombia IGBC 9,631.77 0.35 12.69 Venezuela IBC 12,481.28 0.87 -14.44 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)