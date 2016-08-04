(Updates with latest prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday after the Bank of England unleashed sweeping measures
to cushion the impact of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union.
The BoE reduced interest rates 25 basis points to 0.25
percent and said it would buy 60 billion pounds ($78.8 billion)
in government bonds in newly printed money over the coming six
months.
Lower interest rates abroad spell good news for
high-yielding emerging market assets, which are well positioned
to lure fresh capital injected by central banks in developed
economies.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.21 percent, while the peso
closed 0.13 percent lower against the U.S. dollar. Brazil's
equities and currency rose, with the benchmark Bovespa stock
index gaining 0.91 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2045 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 876.04 0.91 10.31
MSCI LatAm 2,402.03 1.74 31.27
Brazil Bovespa 57,593.90 0.91 32.86
Mexico IPC 46,941.46 0.21 9.22
Chile IPSA 4,116.85 0.46 11.86
Chile IGPA 20,354.79 0.4 12.14
Argentina MerVal 15,559.55 0.84 33.27
Colombia IGBC 9,631.77 0.35 12.69
Venezuela IBC 12,481.28 0.87 -14.44
