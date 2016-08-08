(Recasts with afternoon prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Currencies from Latin American crude exporters strengthened on Monday, with both the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso gaining over 1 percent. Prices of oil jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday amid speculation that major producers would try to limit output. Moreover, the global appetite for risky assets remained firm following Friday's solid U.S. jobs report, boosting the Mexican and Colombian currencies. Many traders saw the figures as a sign of strength in the world's No. 1 economy, which could spill over into emerging markets despite the possibility that U.S. rates could rise sooner as a result. In Brazil, the real closed nearly flat against the dollar, after falling earlier in the day. A local magazine reported over the weekend that construction magnate Marcelo Odebrecht has told prosecutors he contributed illegally to the election campaign of now-interim President Michel Temer in 2014, when he was vice president and seeking re-election on the ticket of now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff. "Emerging market currencies are higher today but the real has been sidelined on political concerns," B&T brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2059 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 895.53 1.13 12.77 MSCI LatAm 2,442.61 0.86 33.49 Brazil Bovespa 57,635.43 -0.04 32.95 Mexico IPC 47,368.65 0.37 10.22 Chile IPSA 4,139.25 0.45 12.47 Chile IGPA 20,449.32 0.39 12.66 Argentina MerVal 15,372.77 -0.13 31.67 Colombia IGBC 9,697.20 0.53 13.45 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1666 0.05 24.64 Mexico peso 18.5600 1.13 -7.17 Chile peso 654.2 0.40 8.48 Colombia peso 2,994 1.47 5.85 Peru sol 3.313 0.54 3.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.6500 1.09 -11.38 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.28 -0.26 -6.61 (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Sandra Maler)