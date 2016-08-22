By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Monday as crude prices dropped nearly 3
percent and comments from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve
policymaker boosted bets on an imminent interest rate increase.
Oil futures retreated after China's exports of refined fuel
products soared and U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an eighth
straight week. Prospects of more Iraqi and Nigerian crude
shipments also weighed on crude.
Currencies from oil exporters, such as the Colombian
and Mexican pesos, weakened sharply, while shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
dragged down Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
.
Fears that higher U.S. interest rates could drain capital
from emerging markets also depressed appetite for high-yielding
assets after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the U.S.
central bank is close to its employment and inflation targets.
His comments came after New York Fed President William
Dudley said last week that a rate hike was possible as soon as
next month.
Traders now await Fed Chair Janet Yellen's remarks on Friday
at the annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
for clues over whether the central bank is keen to raise rates
in the coming months.
"If Yellen sticks to the tone of the latest speeches (by Fed
policymakers), the dollar will probably strengthen even more,"
said João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa, a trader with SLW brokerage.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 904.29 -0.66 14.63
MSCI LatAm 2447.76 -1.47 35.76
Brazil Bovespa 58158.53 -1.59 34.16
Mexico IPC 47968.19 -0.68 11.61
Chile IPSA 4139.69 -0.19 12.49
Chile IGPA 20464.38 -0.14 12.74
Argentina MerVal 15505.77 -0.59 32.81
Colombia IGBC 9899.45 -0.39 15.82
Venezuela IBC 12185.14 -0.59 -16.47
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2235 -0.53 22.44
Mexico peso 18.3340 -0.62 -6.02
Chile peso 668.6 -1.32 6.15
Colombia peso 2890.1 -1.13 9.66
Peru sol 3.341 -0.63 2.18
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9150 0.10 -12.96
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.38 0.26 -7.22
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)