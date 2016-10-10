By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Mexico's currency and stocks soared on Monday due to shrinking expectations that Republican nominee Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President. Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton faced off in a Sunday debate less than a month before the elections. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar language and talks about groping women without consent. Mexican markets have suffered whenever Trump seemed to gain in the race as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and financial ties to the country. The Mexican peso strengthened 2.3 percent to its highest in a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose 1.5 percent with all but two of 34 stocks gaining. Trading volumes were thin across the region due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday. In Brazil, traders avoided making big bets ahead of a congressional vote on a proposed constitutional amendment capping the growth of public spending. Investors remained optimistic that the proposal would be swiftly approved even after the office of the country's prosecutor general questioned its legality. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 918.69 0.42 15.2 MSCI LatAm 2491.38 1.5 34.14 Brazil Bovespa 61470.06 0.59 41.80 Mexico IPC 48285.66 1.45 12.35 Chile IPSA 4075.68 -0.04 10.75 Chile IGPA 20317.35 -0.04 11.93 Argentina MerVal 17136.22 -0.04 46.77 Colombia IGBC 9977.03 0.13 16.73 Venezuela IBC 13397.62 -0.15 -8.16 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2135 0.07 22.83 Mexico peso 18.8810 2.33 -8.74 Chile peso 669.8 0.00 5.96 Colombia peso 2925.5 0.00 8.33 Peru sol 3.393 0.27 0.62 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 0.33 -14.48 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.5 0.45 -7.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)