(Updates peso close, updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Mexico's currency and stocks rose on Monday over shrinking expectations that Republican Party candidate Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton faced off in a debate on Sunday less than a month before the elections. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar language and talks about groping women without consent. Mexican markets have suffered whenever Trump seemed to gain in the race as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and financial ties to Mexico. The Mexican peso strengthened 2.04 percent to its highest in nearly a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose 1.4 percent with all but two of 34 stocks gaining. Trading volumes were thin across the region because of the Columbus Day holiday in the United States. In Brazil, traders avoided making big bets ahead of a congressional vote on a proposed constitutional amendment capping the growth of public spending. Investors remained optimistic that the proposal would be swiftly approved even after the office of the country's prosecutor general questioned its legality. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 918.68 0.42 15.68 MSCI LatAm 2495.44 1.67 36.38 Brazil Bovespa 61668.33 0.92 42.26 Mexico IPC 48264.96 1.4 12.30 Chile IPSA 4075.68 -0.04 10.75 Chile IGPA 20317.35 -0.04 11.93 Argentina MerVal 17136.22 -0.04 46.77 Colombia IGBC 9985.44 0.21 16.83 Venezuela IBC 13476.79 0.44 -7.62 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Grant McCool)