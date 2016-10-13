By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Most Latin American currencies weakened in early Thursday trading on weak Chinese trade data and bets on a December U.S. interest rate increase. China's September exports fell 10 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports dropped unexpectedly. Persistent concerns over economic weakness in the world's biggest commodities consumer have weighed on demand for assets in regions exporting raw materials, such as Latin America. The Chilean peso fell 0.5 percent, tracking a decline in prices of copper, the country's main export. The Mexican peso retreated 0.6 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.0 percent after a local holiday kept it closed on Wednesday, when the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting were published. According to the document, several rate-setting policymakers at the Fed judged a rate hike would be warranted "relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continued to strengthen, though doubts about inflation remained. Higher U.S. interest rates could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets in emerging markets. Losses were widespread on the Brazilian stock exchange, with shares of miners and steelmakers among the biggest decliners as prices of commodities fell. Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish lira slid to a record low, the South African rand lost over one percent and emerging equities tumbled to three-week lows after the Chinese trade data and Fed minutes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1333 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 890.33 -1.37 13.68 MSCI LatAm 2455.19 -1.12 35.69 Brazil Bovespa 60385.45431 -1.04 39.30 Mexico IPC 47730.75 -0.38 11.06 Chile IPSA 4099 -0.32 11.38 Chile IGPA 20541.9 -0.28 13.17 Colombia IGBC 9985.6 -0.23 16.83 Venezuela IBC 13505.76 0.12 250.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2067 -0.40 -17.13 Mexico peso 19.0212 -0.57 -22.49 Chile peso 670.1 -0.49 -9.51 Colombia peso 2921.47 -0.62 -18.26 Peru sol 3.407 -0.21 -12.56 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0400 0.27 -43.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.48 0.71 -9.56 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)