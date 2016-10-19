(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Brazil's real firmed on Wednesday before the central bank delivered its first rate cut in four years to support a struggling economy, while Mexico's peso gained ahead of the final debate in the U.S. presidential election campaign. Brazil's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points after the market close, though weaker-than-expected industrial output and retail data had prompted a number of economists to predict a cut of 50 basis points. A Reuters poll showed economists were split between a 25 basis point and a 50 basis point cut, with only four out of 50 expecting the central bank to stand pat. Mexico's peso currency and share index rose ahead of the final televised debate between U.S. presidential contenders Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Republican candidate Trump has threatened to ditch a trade accord with Mexico and he has pilloried U.S. companies for investing there, stances that have hurt the peso. Polls suggesting that Trump's chances of victory have faded during October have helped the currency to make up some of the lost ground in the past few days. Brazil's currency rose before the market close, though the stock index closed down after rising earlier in the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 913.35 0.53 15.01 MSCI LatAm 2587.78 0.63 41.42 Brazil Bovespa 63505.61 -0.43 46.50 Mexico IPC 48492.61 0.8 12.83 Chile IPSA 4256.38 1.29 15.66 Chile IGPA 21240.99 1.06 17.02 Argentina MerVal 18125.39 1.55 55.25 Colombia IGBC 10101.07 0.7 18.18 Venezuela IBC 13627.11 0.43 -6.59 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1690 0.44 24.55 Mexico peso 18.523 0.46 -6.98 Chile peso 665.4 0.42 6.66 Colombia peso 2916.2 -0.33 8.68 Peru sol 3.381 0.03 0.98 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.185 0.10 -14.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.58 0.06 -8.41 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)