By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures rose in early Thursday trading after the central bank disappointed some traders with a smaller-than-expected interest rate cut. Brazil's central reduced its benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points after the market closed on Wednesday to 14 percent, the first cut in four years. Traders had largely expected a rate cut, with a sizeable minority betting on a 50-basis-point reduction after weaker-than-expected economic activity data and a surprise drop in fuel prices. The bank said in its post-decision statement that it could opt for steeper cuts in the future if the pace of disinflation accelerates and Congress presses ahead with the approval of austerity measures. UBS economists led by Guilherme Loureiro said they expect those conditions to materialize in the near future, paving the way for a 50 basis point cut in November. They kept their forecasts that the Selic rate will close 2017 at 10.5 percent, "with a high chance of falling to single digits later in this easing cycle." The yield curve implied about-even chances of a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point cut at the central bank's November policy meeting, traders said. According to Paulo Nepomuceno, head of fixed income at the Coinvalores brokerage, rate futures priced Selic rate of 11.50 percent at the end of 2017, compared to 11.00 percent a day earlier. <0#2DIJ:> Hopes that the central bank's cautious approach could lure capital into Brazil helped support the Brazilian real. The Mexican peso touched its strongest level in six weeks after the final debate of the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday offered Republican candidate Donald Trump no clear boost in his bid to win the White House. The peso, which has been the chief proxy for market pricing of Trump's chances in view of his promises to impose tough limits on immigration, firmed to 18.455 per dollar in Asian trading after the debate's conclusion, its strongest since Sept. 8. The currency later gave up those gains, weakening 0.3 percent, after European traders arrived at their desks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 913.74 0.04 15.01 MSCI LatAm 2591.16 0.13 41.42 Brazil Bovespa 63410.91 -0.15 46.28 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1584 0.29 24.97 Mexico peso 18.5760 -0.29 -7.25 Chile peso 665.5 -0.02 6.64 Colombia peso 2915.2 0.03 8.72 Peru sol 3.381 0.00 0.98 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1850 0.16 -14.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.58 0.39 -8.41 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)