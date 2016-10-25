By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures rose on Tuesday as traders bet the central bank will cut rates more slowly than expected in the coming months. Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the first time in four years last week, opting for a modest 25 basis-point reduction. In minutes of the policy meeting released on Tuesday, the bank suggested it is unlikely to accelerate the pace of cuts at its November policy meeting, saying inflation forecasts for the next couple of years point to limited room for monetary easing. Rate future prices indicated a 78 percent probability of a 25 basis point cut and a 22 percent chance of a 50 basis point cut, Reuters data shows. The central bank "hinted that it will most likely continue to cut the Selic policy rate, but acceleration to a higher 50 bp pace is definitely not pre-ordained," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a report. Most Latin American currencies strengthened, supported by higher commodity prices amid hopes of new Chinese economic stimulus. The Chilean peso rose more than 1 percent to the strongest in over two months as prices of copper jumped, while the Mexican peso strengthened about 0.3 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8 percent, weighed down by shares of retailer Lojas Renner SA after it posted the first drop in same-store sales in seven years. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 919.28 0.1 15.65 MSCI LatAm 2618.93 -0.05 43.2 Brazil Bovespa 63520.91 -0.84 46.53 Mexico IPC 48169.34 -0.54 12.08 Chile IPSA 4300.23 0.57 16.85 Chile IGPA 21454.22 0.5 18.20 Argentina MerVal 18303.99 -0.47 56.78 Colombia IGBC 10065.59 -0.01 17.76 Venezuela IBC 13943.72 0.39 -4.42 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1143 0.19 26.74 Mexico peso 18.4900 0.37 -6.81 Chile peso 652.1 1.06 8.83 Colombia peso 2940.26 -0.22 7.79 Peru sol 3.36 0.03 1.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2000 -0.35 -14.59 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.58 0.26 -8.41 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)