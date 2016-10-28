SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazilian stocks rose 0.5 percent on Friday, with shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA leading gains after cost-cutting measures sharply narrowed its quarterly loss.

Usiminas, as Brazil's largest flat steelmaker is commonly known, posted a third-quarter net loss of 107 million reais ($34 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 1.04 billion reais.

Preferred shares rose 8.4 percent to 4.51 reais, their highest in over a year.

The advance helped offset a 2.3 percent decline in shares of brewer Ambev SA after it cut forecasts for net revenue growth and investments this year.

Ambev had a "historically weak" third-quarter performance in its Brazilian operations, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a report, citing steep drops in beer and soft drinks sales.

Brazil's real currency weakened 1 percent in its second straight day of losses after on Wednesday hitting its strongest level in more than a year. .

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)