SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazilian stocks rose 0.5
percent on Friday, with shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas
de Minas Gerais SA leading gains after cost-cutting measures
sharply narrowed its quarterly loss.
Usiminas, as Brazil's largest flat steelmaker is commonly
known, posted a third-quarter net loss of 107 million reais
($34 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 1.04 billion
reais.
Preferred shares rose 8.4 percent to 4.51 reais,
their highest in over a year.
The advance helped offset a 2.3 percent decline in shares of
brewer Ambev SA after it cut forecasts for net
revenue growth and investments this year.
Ambev had a "historically weak" third-quarter performance in
its Brazilian operations, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
report, citing steep drops in beer and soft drinks sales.
Brazil's real currency weakened 1 percent in its second
straight day of losses after on Wednesday hitting its strongest
level in more than a year.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)