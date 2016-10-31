By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after third-quarter profit at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, came in well above analysts' expectations. Preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco jumped as much as 4.6 percent to a record high at 38.84 reais in early trading after interest and fee income increased and provisions fell. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA were up for the fifth straight day and near their highest in three months. The company posted a third-quarter net loss due to the cost of staff cuts, used aircraft writedowns and a settlement with the government over corruption charges. Brazil's real currency strengthened 0.6 percent past 3.20 per U.S. dollar as traders braced for inflows on the last day of a program granting amnesty to undeclared funds held abroad. Traders said the real should remain volatile throughout the day as a central bank decision to allow about $3 billion in currency swaps to mature offsets the effect of higher inflows. Brazil's central bank currently holds $29 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, on its books. The Mexican peso also strengthened, though trading was muted ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Most investors believe the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged but offer additional hints over the possibility of a December rate hike in its post-meeting statement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1305 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 904.42 0.1 13.77 MSCI LatAm 2600.97 0.1 42 Brazil Bovespa 64892.40 0.91 49.69 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1793 0.49 24.15 Mexico peso 18.9130 0.30 -8.90 Colombia peso 2983.34 0.07 6.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1850 -0.07 -14.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.52 -0.13 -8.05 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)