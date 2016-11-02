(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 1 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies weakened sharply on Tuesday on jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, and U.S. data that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December. Polls showed that Republican candidate Donald Trump had closed the gap on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 vote, spooking investors who fear Trump's threats to tear up a trade deal with Mexico could batter Latin America's biggest exporting nation. The Mexican peso fell by more than 1.7 percent to its lowest level in more than three weeks while the Brazilian real declined by 1.6 percent. Brazilian and Mexican markets will be closed on Wednesday due to a local holiday. Separately, activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in October at the fastest pace in a year, according to Markit's purchasing managers' index. After the report's release, December fed funds futures implied traders saw a bigger chance that the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tumbled 2.46 percent, weighed down by a 4.69 percent decline in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA as traders booked profits on an 11 percent rally in October. Still, shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose 3.5 percent after some analysts raised their estimates for the firm on a bullish outlook from executives on Monday. Analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for Embraer's U.S.-listed shares to $26 from $23, citing higher-than-expected margins in the third-quarter when excluding non-recurring items. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 900.52 -0.23 13.66 MSCI LatAm 2521.32 -3.48 37.79 Brazil Bovespa 63326.42 -2.46 46.08 Mexico IPC 47303.31 -1.47 10.07 Colombia IGBC 10165.90 0.79 18.94 Venezuela IBC 14911.82 1.51 2.22 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2412 -1.61 21.78 Mexico peso 19.185 -1.72 -10.19 Colombia peso 3048.24 -1.37 3.97 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0600 0.63 -13.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.38 1.17 -7.22 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Shumaker)